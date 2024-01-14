Giroud leads the way as AC Milan cruise past lacklustre Roma

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Giroud leads the way as AC Milan cruise past lacklustre Roma
Giroud leads the way as AC Milan cruise past lacklustre Roma
Olivier Giroud netted the second goal for AC Milan on the night
Olivier Giroud netted the second goal for AC Milan on the night
AFP
AC Milan extended their unbeaten home run against AS Roma to six games, as they won 3-1 at San Siro to close the gap to rivals Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table to nine points.

Roma started the brighter of the two sides, but it was Milan who went in front against the run of play, when Yacine Adli opened his account for the season with a neat finish inside 11 minutes, as he sat his defender down before striking left-footed into the opposite corner.

And they were the width of the crossbar from doubling their lead on the half-hour mark, as Theo Hernandez’s cross-come-shot almost embarrassed Mile Svilar on his first league start of the season.

The visitors still stayed true to their attacking play though, and Zeki Celik’s strike was wonderfully tipped away by Mike Maignan just moments later. The Frenchman also had to save smartly from Leandro Spinazzola five minutes before the break, as Roma counted themselves a little unlucky to be behind at the break.

Milan perked up their ideas in the second half, and should have doubled their advantage when Matteo Gabbia got his header horribly wrong after being picked out by Hernandez from a free-kick.

Luckily, his blushes were spared when a much more reliable goalscorer in Olivier Giroud headed home his 10th Serie A goal this season, after being teed up by Simon Kjaer. As a result, he has now reached double figures in three consecutive league campaigns, and is the first Milan player to do so since Alexandre Pato.

Roma came back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 in this fixture last season, and the Rossoneri might have been feeling a case of déjà vu when the visitors were awarded a penalty, which was converted down the middle by Leandro Paredes for his first goal of the campaign.

However, any hopes of the Giallorossi equalising this time were wiped out when Hernandez produced a thunderbolt to restore Milan’s two-goal lead, striking in off the crossbar after Giroud’s delicate set-up.

Substitute Yunus Musah almost added some extra gloss on the scoreline in stoppage time, but his toe-poke rebounded off the post. The result inflicted Roma’s third consecutive away league defeat, the first time this has happened since 2021, and leaves them off the pace for European places in ninth.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

AC Milan - Roma player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanAS Roma
Related Articles
I am like Harry Potter for Roma fans, says Jose Mourinho ahead of AC Milan clash
Giuseppe Galderisi: Winning Serie A with Hellas Verona; backing Allegri
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Show more
Football
Postecoglou hails 'outstanding' Spurs for hard-fought Man Utd draw
Xavi admits Barca 'lacking in every way' after Real Madrid thrashing in Super Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Mukiele wants Bayern move, Renan Lodi set to join Al Hilal
Updated
Football Tracker: Reigning AFCON champs Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia on Monday
Updated
Rodrigues the hero for Cape Verde with stoppage time winner against Ghana
PSG battle hard to beat 10-man Lens and stretch advantage atop Ligue 1
Jim Ratcliffe calls decision to invest in Man United the most "exciting" of his life
Real Madrid and Vinicius run riot to smash Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final
Egypt coach Rui Vitoria laments lack of concentration after draw with Mozambique
Most Read
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Football Tracker: Reigning AFCON champs Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia on Monday
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings