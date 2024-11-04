Advertisement
  Baltimore Ravens fly high in Denver Broncos blowout, Lions improve to NFC best 7-1 record

AFP
The Baltimore Ravens prove why they're the best offense in the NFL after a blowout win over the Denver Broncos while the Detroit Lions continue to give reason to their stellar record.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dazzled in a 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens bounced back from a shock loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 275 yards in five straight games and posted his third straight game without an interception.

He finished with a perfect passer rating for the fourth time in his career.

"I knew what the assignment was," said Jackson, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday to rest a balky knee and back. "I definitely studied those guys."

Derrick Henry was effective on the ground for Baltimore, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens improved to 6-3.

Henry, who has scored a touchdown in every game this season, surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for a season for the sixth time.

Henry currently leads all running backs in the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rush, making a strong case for MVP alongside Jackson. 

The Detroit Lions continue to surge this season after another big win against their long-standing division rival. 

Green Bay struck for an early field goal, but the Lions took the lead for good when quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown with a three-yard touchdown pass, wracking up a total of 17 points in the second quarter. St. Brown is now tied for the second most receiving touchdowns in the league with six, just one behind the league leader in Ja'Marr Chase.

The Lions added a field goal and a touchdown in the final minute of the first half as defensive back Kirby Joseph intercepted a pass from an under-pressure Packers quarterback Jordan Love, racing up the sideline into the endzone. 

Detroit scored 24 points before the Packers produced a second field goal. A late Green Bay touchdown made the score more respectable, but the Lions were in control throughout in America's Game of the Week as they improved to 7-1 - the best record in the NFC - for the first time since 1956.

