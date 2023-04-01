Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL as new head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL as new head coach of Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL as new head coach of Los Angeles Chargers
Harbaugh enjoyed success as Michigan coach
Harbaugh enjoyed success as Michigan coach
Reuters
Jim Harbaugh was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, returning to the NFL after leading Michigan to the college football national championship earlier this month.

"Jim Harbaugh is football personified," said Dean Spanos, Chargers owner and chairman in a franchise announcement. "And I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward.

"The son of a coach, brother of a coach and father of a coach who himself was coached by names like (Bo) Schembechler and (Mike) Ditka, for the past two decades Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he's been - as their coach. And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?"

Harbaugh retired from the NFL as a backup quarterback with the Chargers franchise and soon after embarked on a coaching career that has included a lot of winning, starting in San Diego.

"You don't build a resume like Jim's by accident, and you don't do it by yourself. You need a team," president of football operations John Spanos said. "And nobody has built a team more successfully, and repeatedly, in recent history than Jim Harbaugh."

In his ninth season at his alma mater, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the national championship, the first time the school has won a title since 1997.

The Chargers, who went 5-12 this season, fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco last month after a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Staley spent three seasons with Los Angeles, finishing with a 24-24 mark.

Harbaugh, 60, leaves Michigan with an 89-25 record, including eight bowl appearances. Before his stint with the Wolverines, he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 and guided them to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season. He parted ways with the 49ers after the 2014 campaign, going 44-19-1 in four seasons.

Harbaugh's coaching career began in 2004 at the University of San Diego, where he guided the Toreros to a 29-6 record during his three seasons. He also spent four seasons as Stanford's head coach (2007-10) and led the Cardinal to two bowl appearances and a 29-21 record.

Mentions
American footballNFLLos Angeles ChargersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
LA Chargers in 'striking distance' with Jim Harbaugh over head coach role
Dallas Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy vows to 'grow' in 2024 return
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers
Show more
American football
Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as coach and promote Ran Carthon
Sean McDermott admits Bills 'disappointed but not broken' after play-off exit
Detroit Lions sign Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright for duration of play-offs
Detroit Lions tame Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reach first NFC title game in 32 years
Jackson-inspired Ravens down Texans to move within one game of the Super Bowl
49ers storm past Packers to reach third straight NFC title game
Long-suffering Detroit and Buffalo super motivated as they head into divisional playoffs
The turbulent world of Welsh rugby hits new low after Rees-Zammit’s NFL bombshell
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chicharito returns home, Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'
Zverev produces stunning display to knock Alcaraz out of the Australian Open
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings