Kansas City police question three people after mass shooting at Super Bowl rally

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday were questioning three people detained after a deadly mass shooting at a rally to celebrate the city's Super Bowl victory, hoping to find out what prompted the gunfire, which killed a beloved local DJ.

In addition to the woman who was killed, at least 21 others suffered gunshot wounds on Wednesday outside the city's landmark Union Station, authorities said. Thousands of fans had gathered with the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate the team's NFL championship triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

The bloodshed came at the end of the rally following a parade, and it turned the festive occasion into a scene of panic. Throngs of attendees scrambled for cover at the sound of rapid-fire gunshots.

The Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who will decide on filing criminal charges, wrote on social media on Thursday that "I will use every tool at my disposal under Missouri law that allows me to address this tragedy."

Police detain a person Reuters

Baker's office said by phone that charges could come as early as Thursday afternoon, but provided no more details.

Authorities have yet to identify the three people detained in the latest outburst of US gun violence, which has been erupting with increasing frequency in schools, supermarkets, nightclubs and other public settings.

"This is an all-too-real American problem," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in an interview with KMBC TV on Thursday. "But so long as we have fools who will commit these types of acts, as long as we have their access to firearms at this level of capacity ... we may see incidents like this one."

Local radio station KKFI identified the slain victim as Lisa Lopez, one of its disc jockeys and host of the show "Taste of Tejano."

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community," the radio station said in a post on Facebook.

Fifteen other victims suffered life-threatening wounds, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said at a late-afternoon news conference.

Eleven of those hurt by gunfire or the ensuing pandemonium were children as young as 6, officials said.

"Fortunately, there has been no reported change in status of our victims," Lucas said on Thursday.

None of the football team, their coaches or other staff attending the rally was injured, the Chiefs said.

CIRCUMSTANCES REMAIN MURKY

Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a Wednesday evening news conference that investigators had yet to determine a motive. She said police remained unsure whether the Super Bowl victory celebration was targeted, or whether the violence was incidental to the event and spilled over into it.

Authorities appealed to anyone who had information about the shooting or video that might help shed light on what transpired to share it with police.

Graves said she was aware of a video purporting to show fans subduing a suspect, and that investigators were reviewing the footage to determine if the individual was one of the people taken into police custody.

Parade attendee Paul Contreras told local television station KETV he was one of the fans who helped tackle the man, and saw him drop a gun when he was knocked down.

"The whole time he's fighting to get up and run away," Paul said, adding police arrived within moments. "We're fighting each other, you know. We're fighting to keep him down and he's fighting to get up."

Fans flee the area after shots were fired Reuters

The barrage of gunshots happened near a garage west of the station, whose front entrance was the backdrop to the stage for the victory rally, according to police and local media.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today, and is a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

The Super Bowl celebration featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce's pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Kelce posted on X late on Wednesday night. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

The governors of Missouri and Kansas were among the dignitaries present at the event but they, too, were unhurt.

An injured fan receives assistance Reuters

The shooting came three days after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl, 25-22, marking their fourth National Football League championship.

On June 17th, 1933, Union Station was the site of an outdoor shootout and murder of four law enforcement officers and a criminal fugitive in a notorious incident known as the Kansas City Massacre.

Wednesday's violence took place on the sixth anniversary of one of the most notorious mass shootings in recent US history, when 17 people were killed and 17 more were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter in that incident, a former student who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.