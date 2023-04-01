NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extended through March 2027

  4. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extended through March 2027
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extended through March 2027
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Reuters
National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell (64) has had his contract extended through March 2027, the league said on Wednesday.

Goodell has been in charge of the United States' most popular professional sports league since 2006 and the compensation committee informed the full ownership group of the deal at the New York league meeting.

The contract extension came as little surprise as it was widely reported to have been in the works for months.

"I'm obviously honoured to do this job," Goodell told reporters. "It's not going to change how I'm approaching my day-to-day job."

He declined to comment directly on his agenda for the next portion of his tenure, saying there were "still a number of things" he and the league hoped to accomplish.

The deal marks the fourth extension for Goodell, who has navigated the NFL through a period of rapid growth in popularity.

The value of Goodell's compensation in the extension was not immediately clear. In 2021, the New York Times reported he had earned nearly $128 million over the previous two fiscal years.

Goodell did not comment directly on whether this would be his last contract extension.

"From my standpoint, I signed a three-year extension - that’s what I’m going to do," he said. "We’ll see what the future holds."

