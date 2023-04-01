NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims
NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims
NFL did not immediately respond to the claim
NFL did not immediately respond to the claim
Reuters
A conservative US legal group on Tuesday accused the National Football League (NFL) and its teams of engaging in discrimination through its influential 'Rooney Rule', which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for coaching and executive positions.

America First Legal, which was founded by former Trump administration officials, filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleging that the Rooney Rule amounts to unlawful race bias under federal law.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Rooney Rule was first adopted in 2003 and has served as a template for businesses, including many leading law firms, looking to implement diversity policies.

"However pure its intention, the fact is that the Rooney Rule cannot stand up to legal scrutiny," Ian Prior, a lawyer with America First Legal, said in the complaint.

The complaint, which asks the EEOC to investigate the league and its 32 teams, also calls out two other NFL programs designed to build diverse pipelines of job candidates.

Mentions
American SportsAmerican footballNFL
Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes composed amid the Vegas hype of Super Bowl week
Vegas spectacle launches Super Bowl week with Taylor Swift's name on everyone's lips
Super Bowl 2024: The battle between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy
Show more
American football
Kansas City Chiefs coach Reid bemused by Super Bowl conspiracy theory
Cleveland Browns announce hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator
Las Vegas planning Super Bowl supernova to cement status as sports hub
Bill Belichick thanks New England Patriots fans, remembers 'amazing moments'
Seattle Seahawks hire Baltimore Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as head coach
Kansas City Chiefs eye dynasty status in Super Bowl clash with San Francisco 49ers
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings