NFL roundup: Cleveland Browns stun Baltimore Ravens with fourth-quarter rally

Dustin Hopkins drilled a game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired and the Cleveland Browns completed a stunning comeback for a 33-31 victory over the host Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Hopkins redeemed himself after missing the point-after following Greg Newsome II's 34-yard pick-6 with 8:16 remaining that pulled Cleveland (6-3) within 31-30. Gus Edwards had provided Baltimore (7-3) with a 31-17 advantage with 11:34 to play when he scored on the ground from 1 yard out, but the Browns responded emphatically.

Deshaun Watson directed a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 2:37, capping it with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. Just 41 seconds after Moore's scoring catch, Newsome came down with the pick, and Cleveland rode that momentum to the surprising victory.

Watson completed 20 of 34 passes for 213 yards with the TD and one interception for the Browns, who got 107 yards on 17 carries from Jerome Ford. Amari Cooper had six receptions for 98 yards. Lamar Jackson finished with 223 yards, a touchdown and two picks on 13-for-23 passing as the Ravens saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.

Jared Goff passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Riley Patterson made a 41-yard field goal as time expired to give Detroit a wild win over Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

David Montgomery rushed for 116 yards for the Lions (7-2), including a 75-yard touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs added 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Herbert passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers (4-5) in the back-and-forth affair. Keenan Allen caught 11 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler added 115 scrimmage yards (67 rushing, 48 receiving) along with a rushing score.

Jason Myers kicked five field goals, the last a 43-yarder as time expired, as Seattle outlasted visiting Washington.

Geno Smith completed 31 of 47 passes for 369 yards and two TDs as the Seahawks (6-3) remained in a tie with San Francisco atop the NFC West. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 63 yards and scored on a 64-yard reception.

Sam Howell was 29-of-44 passing for 312 yards and three scores for the Commanders (4-6). Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 38 yards and caught six passes for 119 yards and a TD.

Matt Ammendola hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired to lead visiting Houston past Cincinnati. CJ Stroud followed up his record-setting rookie performance by throwing for 356 yards on 23-of-39 passing for Houston (5-4). He added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Devin Singletary ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to lead the Texans, who blew a 10-point lead with three-plus minutes remaining, only to rescue the game at the end.

Joe Burrow completed 27 of 40 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. But he threw fourth-quarter interceptions on back-to-back drives before engineering a late rally. The Bengals (5-4) saw their four-game win streak come to an end.

Matt Prater kicked four field goals, including the 23-yard game-winner, and Kyler Murray passed for 249 yards and ran for a score to spark Arizona to a home win over Atlanta in Glendale, Ariz.

A 9-yard touchdown run by Desmond Ridder with 2:33 remaining in the game put Atlanta up 23-22, but Murray, in his first game back since tearing his ACL, led the Cardinals (2-8) on an 11-play, 70-yard drive to set up Prater for the game-winning kick. James Conner had 16 carries for 73 yards after spending four games on injured reserve.

Ridder replaced Taylor Heinicke in the second half after he left with a hamstring injury and passed for 39 yards. He led the Falcons down the field midway through the fourth quarter but was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run at the Arizona 21-yard line with 8:01 to go. Heinicke passed for 55 yards and a score for the Falcons (4-6). Bijan Robinson added 22 carries for 95 yards and a score and Scotty Miller had a scoring reception.

Joshua Dobbs passed for one touchdown and rushed for another in his first start with Minnesota, leading to a victory over New Orleans in Minneapolis.

Dobbs had another strong game after his performance off the bench in last week's come-from-behind victory over Atlanta in his Vikings debut. On Sunday, he passed for 268 yards and rushed for 44 as Minnesota (6-4) won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. Hockenson had 11 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr left the game due to a third-quarter injury. Jameis Winston replaced him and threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions for the Saints (5-5).

