NFL roundup: Kansas City Chiefs get back on winning track against Jacksonville Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns to help the Kansas City Chiefs notch a 17-9 victory over the host Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce as the Chiefs (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Mahomes completed 29 of 41 passes with one interception and Kelce caught four passes for 26 yards after missing the opener due to a hyperextended knee. Kansas City's Chris Jones and George Karlaftis each recorded 1.5 sacks. It was Jones' first game since ending his holdout.

Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards for the Jaguars (1-1). Christian Kirk grabbed 11 passes for 110 yards, but fellow wideouts Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley each failed to get both feet down on end-zone throws on two occasions apiece.

Daniel Jones passed for two touchdowns and ran for one and visiting New York rallied from a 20-0 halftime deficit to defeat Arizona.

Jones completed 26 of 37 passes for 321 yards as the Giants (1-1) bounced back from six scoreless quarters to start the season and outscored the Cardinals (0-2) 17-0 in the fourth quarter. Jones threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, then drove New York 56 yards to Graham Gano's winning 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Joshua Dobbs, filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, passed for 228 yards and one touchdown and James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Arizona.

Sam Howell threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and Brian Robinson added two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter as visiting Washington rallied past Denver. In his third NFL start -- all Washington wins -- Howell completed 27 of 39 passes to fuel the Commanders' rally. Robinson added 87 yards on 18 carries.

Russell Wilson gave Denver a chance when he completed a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson, who came down with the tipped ball in the end zone with no time left. But on the 2-point conversion try, Benjamin St-Juste broke up Wilson's pass intended for Courtland Sutton to preserve the wild win for Washington (2-0). Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 308 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Commanders surrendered touchdowns on the Broncos' first three possessions and fell behind 21-3 before staging their comeback and denying Sean Payton his first win as coach of the Broncos (0-2).

Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett on a six-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give visiting Seattle a victory over Detroit.

Smith passed for 69 yards on the overtime drive after the Seahawks won the coin toss. Smith threw for 328 yards and two scores, both to Lockett, who caught eight passes for 59 yards. Kenneth Walker rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for Seattle (1-1).

Lions kicker Riley Patterson made a 38-yard field goal as the clock hit zeroes to force overtime. Jared Goff passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit (1-1). Goff was picked off for the first time in 384 attempts by Tre Brown, who returned the interception 40 yards for a score.

Gardner Minshew passed for 171 yards and a touchdown in relief of injured rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as Indianapolis claimed a victory over host Houston.

Richardson was 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards and rushed three times for 35 yards and two touchdowns before his second-quarter exit. He slammed the back of his helmet on the turf on his second touchdown run. Minshew led scoring drives of 76 and 75 yards to help the Colts (1-1) secure a 28-10 lead by halftime.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 30 of 47 passes for 384 yards for the Texans (0-2), including scoring passes to Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but he was sacked six times.

Josh Allen bounced back from a rough Week 1 performance to throw for three touchdowns as Buffalo cruised past Las Vegas in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards and James Cook paced the rushing attack with 123 yards on 17 carries for the Bills (1-1). Gabe Davis scored on a 2-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter to make it 28-10. He finished with six catches for 92 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 185 yards with a TD and two interceptions on 16-of-24 passing for the Raiders (1-1), who saw reigning NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs held to minus-2 yards rushing on nine carries. Davante Adams hauled in six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown but left the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

A gutsy fourth-down call by head coach Arthur Smith led to a 25-yard game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo as Atlanta rallied to beat visiting Green Bay.

Facing a fourth-and-inches on its final drive at Green Bay's 23-yard line, Smith gambled and went for it and Bijan Robinson rushed for seven yards, which set up Koo for the game-winner. Robinson led the Falcons (2-0) with 124 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Desmond Ridder completed 19 of 32 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown. He also added 39 yards and a score on the ground. Drake London led the Falcons in receptions (six) and yards (67) and had a 3-yard touchdown reception. For Green Bay, Jordan Love completed 14 of 25 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Jayden Reed hauled in four receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers (1-1).

Ryan Tannehill passed for 246 yards and a touchdown, Nick Folk made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and Tennessee defeated Los Angeles in Nashville, Tenn., to end an eight-game losing streak going back to last season.

Derrick Henry gained 79 yards of the team's 141 rushing yards for Tennessee (1-1), which led 24-21 with 2:22 remaining in regulation after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Chargers (0-2) sent the game into overtime on Cameron Dicker's 33-yard field goal as the clock expired.

Justin Herbert was 27-of-41 passing and 305 yards for the Chargers and connected on two touchdown passes to Keenan Allen, who had eight receptions for 111 yards. Playing without Austin Ekeler (ankle), the Chargers had just 61 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Lamar Jackson finished 24-of-33 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards to lead visiting Baltimore past Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow completed 27 of 41 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Burrow aggravated his right calf injury on his second touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Jackson threw a 17-yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor before Burrow found Tee Higgins for a four-yard scoring strike to pull Cincinnati (0-2) within three with 3:28 left in the game. But Baltimore ran out the clock from there.

Baker Mayfield was 26-of-34 passing for 317 yards and a touchdown and Mike Evans had six receptions for 171 yards and a score to lift host Tampa Bay over Chicago.

The Bucs (2-0) sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields six times while limiting him to 211 yards on 16-of-29 passing. Fields had one touchdown and two interceptions while fumbling twice. He also ran for a score, but the Bears (0-2) lost their 12th consecutive game dating to last season.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had two sacks for Tampa Bay. The Bucs' Rachaad White led all rushers with 73 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals as Dallas blew out a New York team for the second straight week with a thrashing in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott completed 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards in an efficient effort for the Cowboys (2-0). After a 40-0 blowout of the Giants in Week 1, the Cowboys were more workmanlike but just as good against a Jets team playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles).

Zach Wilson hit on 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for New York (1-1). His highlight was a 68-yard pass-and-run connection with Garrett Wilson at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter, the first touchdown scored against Dallas in six quarters.

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 116 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown to lead San Francisco to a win against Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards for the 49ers (2-0). He had no interceptions for the second consecutive game. In the second half, the San Francisco defense kept the Rams (1-1) out of the end zone and forced two turnovers.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had 147 yards on 15 catches, the most by a rookie in a single game in NFL history. He also set an NFL record with 25 receptions through his first two games. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 34 of 55 passes for 307 yards with a touchdown and two second-half interceptions.