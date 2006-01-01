NFL roundup: Lions hand Vikings first loss as Packers down Texans

Kalif Raymond of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings' unbeaten start to the NFL season ended on Sunday as they fell 31-29 to divisional rivals the Detroit Lions.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran in two touchdowns and put up 116 yards on 15 carries for the Lions, who take over at the top of the NFC North and the conference, sharing a 5-1 record with Minnesota.

The Vikings were up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter after Aaron Jones ran in a 34-yard touchdown and Will Reichard made a 57-yard field goal.

But Detroit grabbed control of the game with three touchdowns in an explosive second quarter.

Gibbs rushed 45 yards to get the Lions on the scoreboard before quarterback Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Gibbs finished off a 72-yard drive with an 8-yard rush to send Detroit in with a 21-10 lead at half-time.

The Vikings got back in the game through a familiar route - quarterback Sam Darnold finding Justin Jefferson with a 25-yard pass into the end zone.

Goff responded, finding Kalif Raymond with a pass short-left which the receiver grabbed before powering in for a 21-yard score to put Detroit up 28-17.

The Vikings cut the Lions' lead to five points with a pair of field goals from Reichard in the fourth quarter before normally reliable Detroit running back David Montgomery fumbled and Ivan Pace recovered and raced 36 yards for the touchdown.

Detroit failed in a two-point conversion attempt, leaving the Lions ahead by a point and Detroit sealed the win with Jake Bates' 44-yard field goal.

Minnesota had one last chance to save their unbeaten record but Trevor Nowaske sacked Darnold to end the contest.

The Green Bay Packers are third in the NFC North but they are far from out of the picture after a thrilling 24-22 win over the Houston Texans.

Brandon McManus' 45-yard, walk-off field goal ensured the Packers moved to 5-2 after a game in which quarterback Jordan Love threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud managed just 86 yards on 10 of 21 passing with running back Joe Mixon doing the heavy lifting with two touchdowns and 115 yards on 25 carries.

Saquon Barkley returned to haunt his former club, the New York Giants, rushing for 176 yards and a touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a 28-3 win at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran in two touchdowns and threw another to A.J. Brown as the Eagles moved to 4-2.

Later on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.