NFL roundup: Miami Dolphins score 70 points in rout of Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane looks on after a game against the Denver Broncos

De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert had career days with four touchdowns apiece and Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 pass attempts as the Miami Dolphins crushed the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami (3-0) put together their highest-scoring performance in franchise history while also coming within two points of matching the NFL record. Achane rushed for two touchdowns and caught two more. He ran for 203 yards on 18 carries as Miami racked up 726 yards of total offence.

Tagovailoa finished with 309 yards and four TDs on 23-of-26 passing, while Tyreek Hill made nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Russell Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Broncos (0-3), who lost three turnovers.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. made a game-saving interception in the end zone with seven seconds to go, and Los Angeles escaped with a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Justin Herbert completed 40 of 47 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers (1-2). Keenan Allen caught a career-high 18 passes for 215 yards, and he threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to Mike Williams. Kirk Cousins completed 32 of 50 passes for 367 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Minnesota (0-3). Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota marched to the Chargers' six-yard line in the final seconds. Cousins tried to fire a pass to T.J. Hockenson, but the ball was deflected and Murray came down with it in the end zone.

Joshua Dobbs threw for 189 yards and a pivotal fourth-quarter touchdown as Arizona cracked the code on the previously impenetrable Dallas defence in the upset win in Glendale.

Dobbs completed 17 of 21 passes while adding 55 yards on the ground. In giving coach Jonathan Gannon his first NFL win, Arizona (1-2) rolled up 400 total yards and averaged 7.5 yards per play against a team that allowed only 10 points combined in dominant wins over the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Dak Prescott completed 25 of 40 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, while Tony Pollard rushed for 122 yards on 23 carries. But Prescott also tossed a game-clinching interception to Kyzir White in the end zone with three minutes left.

Deshaun Watson went 27-of-33 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cleveland to a home win over Tennessee.

Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Elijah Moore caught nine passes for 49 yards for the Browns (2-1). The Browns' defence dominated, sacking Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times and limiting Derrick Henry to just 20 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Cleveland's Myles Garrett was credited with three 1/2 sacks.

Tannehill completed 13 of 25 passes for 104 yards, while guiding Tennessee (1-2) to just six first downs and 94 yards of total offense.

Behind two total touchdowns by quarterback Jared Goff and a stout defensive effort, Detroit earned a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Goff passed for 243 yards, while Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had a team-high nine receptions for 102 yards. Tight end Sam LaPorta added eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for Detroit (2-1).

Desmond Ridder, under constant pressure from the Lions defence, completed 21 of 38 passes for 201 yards. Rookie tailback Bijan Robinson, the NFL's second-leading rusher entering the game, was limited to 33 yards on 10 carries for the Falcons (2-1). He also added four receptions for 27 yards.