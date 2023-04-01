NFL roundup: Patriots shock Bills for Bill Belichick's 300th win

Bill Belichick during the second half against the Buffalo Bills

Bill Belichick earned the 300th regular-season victory of his head-coaching career thanks to some late-game heroics from Mac Jones that lifted the New England Patriots to a 29-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

After New England (2-5) squandered a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead, Jones found Mike Gesicki for a go-ahead, one-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the game. Belichick joins Don Shula (328 wins) and George Halas (318) as the only coaches in NFL history to reach 300 wins in the regular season.

Reaching the milestone didn't come easy, as Josh Allen headlined a ferocious rally for Buffalo (4-3). Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 25-yard TD with 5:32 left in the game before sneaking into the end zone from the goal line with 1:58 to go, giving the Bills a 25-22 edge.

Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two TDs. Allen threw for 265 yards, two scores and an interception on 27-for-41 passing.

Kareem Hunt's one-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left lifted Cleveland to a wild win over host Indianapolis.

The Browns (4-2) went 80 yards in 12 plays on the winning drive, aided by a pair of critical penalties. The Colts (3-4) were flagged for illegal contact that negated a fumble recovery with 38 seconds left, then committed pass interference to give Cleveland first-and-goal at the one.

After P.J. Walker tossed three straight incomplete passes, Hunt broke the goal line's plane on a run up the middle. Walker came on in relief of Deshaun Watson, who departed late in the first quarter. Watson was evaluated for a concussion during the first half, but the Browns said he cleared the protocol. After the game, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski named Watson the starter for next Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Younghoe Koo nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired as Atlanta downed hosts Tampa Bay.

Despite losing three fumbles, Desmond Ridder threw for 250 yards on 19-of-25 passing for Atlanta. His 39-yard pass to Kyle Pitts helped set up Koo's game-winning kick. With Bijan Robinson slowed due to an illness, Tyler Allgeier led the Falcons (4-3) in carries (21) and rushing yards (59) and added 53 yards receiving.

Baker Mayfield passed for 275 yards and a touchdown and added 32 rushing yards for the Buccaneers (3-3). His 31-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter helped set up Chase McLaughlin's game-tying, 36-yard field goal with 49 seconds to play.

Lamar Jackson passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as hosts Baltimore manhandled Detroit.

Baltimore scored touchdowns on its first four possessions while racing to a 28-0 halftime advantage. The Ravens racked up 355 yards before the break, including 255 passing yards by Jackson. Mark Andrews caught a pair of touchdown passes for Baltimore (5-2). Gus Edwards rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and had an 80-yard reception.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 58 yards for the Lions (5-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Jared Goff passed for 284 yards and was intercepted once. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 13 passes for 102 yards.

D'Onta Foreman rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Tyson Bagent, who was making his first NFL start, to boost hosts Chicago to a win against Las Vegas.

The undrafted Bagent, from NCAA Division II Shepherd, got the best of a matchup featuring backup QBs as Chicago (2-5) secured its first victory at home since Week 3 of 2022. Bagent was 21 of 29 for 162 yards and a touchdown, and Foreman rushed 16 times for 89 yards while the Bears amassed 173 yards on the ground.

Brian Hoyer was 17 of 32 for 129 yards and two interceptions for the Raiders (3-4). Davante Adams, who earlier in the week said he wanted to be more involved in the offence after back-to-back quiet weeks, had seven catches on 12 targets for 57 yards.