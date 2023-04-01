NFL roundup: Will Levis shines as Tennessee Titans clip Atlanta Falcons

Will Levis throws a pass just before getting hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata

Will Levis threw four touchdown passes, including three to DeAndre Hopkins, as the Tennessee Titans held off a late surge by the Atlanta Falcons for a 28-23 win in Nashville.

Levis completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards in his NFL start for Tennessee (3-4). Hopkins had four receptions for a team-high 128 yards.

Derrick Henry had 22 carries for 101 yards and added four receptions for 21 yards. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine added a 33-yard scoring reception to give the Titans a commanding 28-16 lead with 6:59 to go in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta cut the lead to 28-23 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Scotty Miller with 3:46 left in the game. But the Falcons (4-4) were stopped on downs on their last possession following a Titans punt.

Desmond Ridder completed 8 of 12 passes for 71 yards before leaving the game due to concussion protocol. He was sacked five times. Heinicke replaced Ridder and completed 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards.

Greg Zuerlein converted the game-tying and game-winning field goals for the Jets to stun the host Giants in overtime in rain-soaked East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jets (4-3) forced overtime when Zuerlein drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The Giants' Graham Gano had missed his own 35-yarder with 24 seconds left. The Giants (2-6) went three-and-out to start the extra session, and the Jets - aided by a pass interference call on Adoree' Jackson - traveled 46 yards in six plays to set up Zuerlein's winner.

Zach Wilson finished 17-for-36 passing for 240 yards and one touchdown for the Jets. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie and New Jersey native, came in for the Giants when starter Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury during the second quarter and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Russell Wilson became the first Denver quarterback since Peyton Manning to defeat Kansas City as the Broncos claimed a home victory.

The Chiefs had won 16 straight games against Denver, dating back to 2015. Wilson was 12-of-19 passing for 114 yards with three touchdowns. The Denver defense forced five Kansas City turnovers.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes fell to 29-4 vs. the AFC West in his career. This was his first loss in a division road game. He finished 24-of-38 passing for 241 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. It also was Mahomes' first loss to the Broncos in 13 career starts.

Eddy Pineiro kicked a 23-yard field goal on the game's final play and Carolina won for the first time under first-year coach Frank Reich, beating Houston in Charlotte, N.C.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall draft pick, directed the decisive 15-play, 86-yard drive that used the final 6:17 of the game. The Panthers (1-6) became the last team in the NFL to win a game this season, while the Texans (3-4) lost for just the second time in their last five games.

Young finished 22-of-31 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown. Houston's C.J. Stroud was 16 of 24 for 140 yards and had a touchdown run.

Cornerback DaRon Bland cashed in another interception for a touchdown, Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and Dallas cruised to a comfortable win over Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb caught two TDs and finished with 12 receptions for 158 yards and Prescott threw scoring passes to Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson in a game in which the Cowboys (5-2) led by 30 just before halftime.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game in the third quarter with a right hand injury. He was 13 of 22 for 162 yards with a touchdown. Royce Freeman scored on a 1-yard run and led the Rams (3-5) with 44 rushing yards on nine carries.

Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an Achilles injury, and Minnesota held on to beat host Green Bay.

Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson caught one touchdown pass apiece for Minnesota (4-4), which won its third game in a row. Cam Akers added a touchdown on the ground.

Jordan Love completed 24 of 41 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Green Bay (2-5). The Packers have lost four consecutive games.

Follow all of the NFL results with Flashscore.