Washington Commanders fire Ron Rivera after four seasons

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera (62) on Monday and hired two prominent front-office executives -- including a former NBA general manager -- to lead the search process for a new coach.

Rivera is done after a 4-13 season and a four-year mark of 26-40-1, one playoff appearance, which came from winning the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 mark.

New Commanders owner Josh Harris waited until the day after Rivera's 62nd birthday to make the move that was widely expected.

Further, Harris announced that he has hired former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to assist with the search process for a new coach and head of football operations.

Myers, who led the Warriors to four NBA titles, stepped down in June and will take the lead role in identifying and coordinating interviews with candidates, ESPN reported Monday. Myers has a longstanding relationship with Harris, who also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers.

"This is a crucial offseason for us, and we won't shy away from the work needed to get back to a place where we can deliver a winning culture top to bottom," Harris said in a statement shared with ESPN.

"I've known Bob a long time and watched him construct four championship teams and a highly successful organization in Golden State. He is innovative, thoughtful, well-connected across sports and understands what it takes to solidify and sustain championship infrastructure. I think he's going to be incredibly additive."

Myers will also continue in his role as a studio and game analyst for ESPN.

ESPN reported that Commanders GM Martin Mayhew and executive VP of player personnel Marty Hurney will remain on staff through the process, with the new hires to determine their long-term futures.

Rivera is 102-103-2 in 13 seasons as head coach of the Carolina Panthers (2011-19) and Commanders.

Spielman was GM of the Vikings from 2012-21 and GM of the Dolphins in 2004. He has more than 30 years of front office experience.