Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ancelotti finding it 'very hard' to focus on football after Valencia floods

Ancelotti finding it 'very hard' to focus on football after Valencia floods

AFP
Ancelotti says football "can and should help" after the floods
Ancelotti says football "can and should help" after the floodsGonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images via AFP
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (65) said on Monday he did not have the heart to talk about football ahead of his team's Champions League clash against AC Milan, because of the devastating floods in the Valencia region.

Los Blancos' La Liga match against Valencia on Saturday was postponed because of the situation in the east of Spain, where at least 217 people have died and many more are missing.

European champions Madrid face Ancelotti's former team Milan on Tuesday, with whom he won the competition twice, in 1989 and 1990.

"I hope (the situation) can be resolved quickly, and I hope you can understand that talking about football is very hard," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We are part of this country and all this affects us... I don't feel like talking about football.

"For me tomorrow is a very special game, but I will try to speak (about it) as little as possible."

Ancelotti said football should not have been played over the weekend in Spain, with eight La Liga matches going ahead.

Various other coaches, including Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, and players said over the weekend they would have preferred not to play.

"Nobody wanted to play, that seemed the right decision to me, but it's not us in charge, those above us make the decision," continued Ancelotti.

"There are many ways to help... football should have stopped and after that football can and should help."

Mentions
FootballCarlo AncelottiReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ancelotti rues missed chances in Real Madrid's heavy defeat to Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti 'not losing sleep' over improved Barcelona ahead of Clasico
Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Kylian Mbappe
Show more
Football
PSV head into clash with Girona ready to put 'bad feeling' of Ajax loss behind them
Chilean football star Vidal being investigated over sexual assault allegation
Outgoing Amorim banking on red-hot Gyokeres when Sporting host Manchester City
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has appeal over spitting claims dismissed
Valencia's first-round Copa del Rey tie postponed again following floods
Postecoglou not getting carried away after Spurs' big win over Aston Villa
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Bolo calls on Gor Mahia fans to protect ‘integrity of the game’ after attack on manager
Winners and Losers: Sportsmanship pays off, Ajax on the rise while Wolves continue slide
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Alonso excited for 'beautiful challenge' of returning to Liverpool with Bayer Leverkusen
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings