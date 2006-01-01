Anderlecht name David Hubert as coach despite Ryan Mason interest

Anderlecht named David Hubert (36) as coach on Thursday, promoting from within the club after talking to Tottenham Hotspur assistant Ryan Mason and former Swiss international Raphael Wicky.

Anderlecht, record 34-times Belgian champions, opted for Belgian Hubert, who had been acting as interim coach after the club fired Dane Brian Riemer last month following a disappointing start to the season.

Hubert has been in charge for five matches, winning two Europa League group games, including a 2-1 triumph at Real Sociedad in Spain. He also led Anderlecht to a 3-0 win over bitter rivals Standard Liege in the Belgian league on Sunday.

"I am truly honoured and proud by this show of confidence from the club," Hubert said in a club statement. "I am only focused on one thing. I want to see progression from day to day, week to week, month to month."