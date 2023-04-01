Arteta backs Arsenal to end winless streak at Anfield, discusses Super League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Arteta backs Arsenal to end winless streak at Anfield, discusses Super League
Arteta backs Arsenal to end winless streak at Anfield, discusses Super League
Arteta and his side are currently top of the league
Arteta and his side are currently top of the league
Reuters
Arsenal can end their winless streak at Liverpool when both sides meet this weekend, which would help them preserve their spot at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal, who are top of the table with 39 points from 17 matches, face second-placed Liverpool on Saturday. The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to Anfield came in 2012 - when Arteta was still playing for Arsenal.

"It is going to be a special atmosphere for both teams and it is strong opposition. We will prepare to win it and go for it - it will be an intense match," Arteta told reporters.

"It is always great to be in the highest position in this league and we will try to maintain that, but we have to be intelligent to manage the game.

"Last time we beat them was a while ago and it was a good moment, which is something we can replicate tomorrow..."

The Spanish manager provided an injury update on a trio of injured midfielders, saying: "Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab. He hasn't trained with the team yet.

"Mo Elneny hopefully will train with us today. Jorginho is still a doubt."

Arsenal 'clear' on Super League

Arteta also weighed in on Thursday's European Court of Justice ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law when they prevented the formation of a Super League.

"We are very clear. It is exactly the same. We remain in the same position," Arteta said. "We love playing in the Champions League and we'll continue to do so.

"Football supporters and the passion they bring to game is the main reason this game belongs to them. We have to look after them - their opinion is very important."

Arsenal, who were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League project in 2021 before withdrawing amid fan protests, also posted a statement on Friday distancing themselves from the Super League.

Mentions
FootballArsenalLiverpool
Related Articles
Fan power will continue to be European Super League's biggest obstacle
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Fantasy Premier League: Plenty of turbulence just before the Christmas madness
Show more
Football
Chelsea forward Nkunku not ready to start games, says manager Pochettino
Spurs boss Postecoglou insists players missing games best remedy to stamp out red cards
Manchester United's Ten Hag backs Hojlund to break Premier League duck
Eddie Howe backs error-prone Kieran Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
Napoli's De Laurentiis pushes for change after Super League verdict
Ruling against UEFA and FIFA could threaten their long-term dominanc, say legal experts
Chelsea captain Reece James to be out for months following hamstring surgery
Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast of football
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top
Most Read
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Fluminense dream of pulling off shock win over City, says manager Diniz
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings