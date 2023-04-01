'No plan B' for Olympics opening ceremony after knife attack in Paris

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic Games
  4. 'No plan B' for Olympics opening ceremony after knife attack in Paris
'No plan B' for Olympics opening ceremony after knife attack in Paris
The Olympic rings in front of the Eiffel Tower
The Olympic rings in front of the Eiffel Tower
Reuters
There is no "plan B" for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games, the French sports minister said on Monday, after a man armed with a knife and hammer killed a German tourist and left two people wounded near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday.

"We have no plan B, we have a plan in which there are several sub-plans with a certain number of adjustment variables," Amelie Oudea-Castera told France Inter radio.

The 26-year-old suspect, a French national arrested after the attack, had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video recorded beforehand, anti-terrorism Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday.

The attack occurred on the Quai de Grenelle - a spot also included in the plans for the opening ceremony.

Asked if the government was mulling a change to its plan to hold the ceremony on the River Seine, with several hundred thousand spectators expected along its banks amid the security threats, the minister said: "This not something we're working with."

"We have the capacity to secure the event", she said, adding that certain details, including the number of additional cultural events surrounding the main spectacle and said the security perimeter would be adjusted closer to the Games.

France has been on high alert since raising its security threshold in October, when a Chechen-origin man with a knife killed a teacher in a school in northern France.

European security officials have warned of a growing risk of attacks by Islamist militants amid the Israel-Hamas war, with the biggest threat likely from "lone wolf" assailants who are hard to track.

Some 160 boats will set off on July 26 from the Pont d'Austerlitz for a six-kilometre journey to the Pont d'Iena in an event Tony Estanguet, the head of the organising committee, described as "unique and spectacular".

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
French financial prosecutors raid Paris 2024 Olympics HQ and event management firms
IOC eager to double award 2030 and 2034 Winter Games due to climate change threat
IOC board approves five new sports, including cricket and baseball, for 2028 Olympic Games
Show more
Athletics
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius granted parole a decade after killing girlfriend
Uganda's Janat Chemusto banned for four years for doping violation
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer
Jamaican Christopher Taylor banned for 30 months for doping rule violation
Jamaica sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah splits with coach ahead of Olympics
Paris 2024 calls for vigilance amid disinformation campaign
Olympic champion Valarie Allman hungry for Paris after world discus disappointment
Kenyan marathon runner Titus Ekiru receives 10-year doping ban
Most Read
Football Tracker: Felix gives Barcelona crucial win over Atletico, Inter crush Napoli
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings