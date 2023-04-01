Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in Sth Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in Sth Africa
Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in Sth Africa
Updated
Neser has played two tests and as many ODIs for Australia
Neser has played two tests and as many ODIs for Australia
Reuters
Queenslander Michael Neser (33) will return to the country of his birth to shore up Australia's pace attack in the ongoing one day international series in South Africa, after more injuries hit the team.

"Ness is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," selector Tony Dodemaide said ahead of the second ODI at Bloemfontein later on Saturday.

Pretoria-born right-arm pacer Neser, who has played two tests and as many ODIs for Australia, will join the team in Potchefstroom ahead of the third match.

Captain Pat Cummins (wrist) and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc (groin) are recovering from injuries.

Left hand quick Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI squad, has now sustained a hamstring injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday. All-rounder Cameron Green suffered concussion during the opening ODI, which Australia won by three wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Johnson will remain in South Africa and travel with rest of the white-ball squad to India later this month, added the CA statement.

South Africa on Saturday added all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo to their squad as cover for Sisanda Magala, who is recovering from an acute knee injury.

Magala has made positive progress in his recovery and will continue his build-up towards contention for selection during this series, said a statement from Cricket South Africa.

Mentions
CricketAustraliaNeser MichaelSouth Africa
Related Articles
Labuschagne gives Aussie selectors something to ponder
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Australia want ODI series success over South Africa
Show more
Cricket
England hammered by dominant New Zealand in ODI opener
Young to get first chance to nail opening slot for New Zealand
Hard to disagree with players prioritising T20, says Stokes
Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series
South Africa look to balance last of their World Cup preparations
Most Read
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings