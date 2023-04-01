Australia have their 'legacy' after winning World Cup: Cummins

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia have their 'legacy' after winning World Cup: Cummins
Australia have their 'legacy' after winning World Cup: Cummins
Pat Cummins celebrates with World Cup trophy
Pat Cummins celebrates with World Cup trophy
Reuters
Australia captain Pat Cummins said his team had created their own legacy by winning the nation's record-extending sixth one-day World Cup as players returned home from India on Wednesday.

Cummins's team upset the hosts by six wickets in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad, only months after beating the south Asians to claim their maiden World Test Championship.

The Australia skipper touched down in Sydney with team mates and was still glowing about their achievement.

"Every half an hour or so, you kind of remember that we just won the World Cup and get excited all over again," Cummins told reporters at the airport.

"So we’re still buzzing, it’s been an awesome couple of days and I think we’ll be smiling for a fair while.

"I think they have created their own legacy," Cummins added.

"I mean, a World Cup, you only get one chance every four years and especially playing someone like India, it’s hard.

"So to be put up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, that’s - it doesn’t get any better than that."

Australia had to work their way back into the tournament after losing their opening matches against India and South Africa but were a juggernaut once they reached the semi-finals.

Cummins said the squad had never doubted themselves, even after their rough start.

"You look back on now that we’ve won and you think: ‘Wow, everything came together,'" he added.

"But the belief never left, even at the start. We knew we hadn’t played our best but kind of knew once we clicked we could take on anyone and it proved to be the case."

Mentions
CricketAustralia
Related Articles
Australia's David Warner withdrawn from T20 series against India after World Cup win
Suryakumar Yadav to lead rotated India during Australia T20 series
Debutants Ayub and Shahzad included in Pakistan test squad for Australia series
Show more
Cricket
India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January
Sri Lanka free to compete internationally but U-19 World Cup moved to South Africa
Pakistan continue overhaul as they appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches
Two uncapped players in West Indies squad to face England in ODI series
Three tops and three flops from the 2023 Cricket World Cup
Top 20 quotes from a thrilling 2023 Cricket World Cup
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings