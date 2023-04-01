Australia's Steve Smith bemused by opener queries after averaging 60 in first two matches

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia's Steve Smith bemused by opener queries after averaging 60 in first two matches
Australia's Steve Smith bemused by opener queries after averaging 60 in first two matches
Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 91 in the second Test against West Indies.
Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 91 in the second Test against West Indies.
Reuters
Australia test opener Steve Smith (34) has batted away criticism of his promotion to the top of the order, suggesting doubters take a look at the statistics.

Long settled at number four in Australia's test setup, Smith replaced long-serving opener David Warner for the West Indies series, prompting some scepticism from pundits about his ability to handle the extra bounce and swing on offer from the new ball.

After scores of 12 and 11 not out in the first test in Adelaide, and six in his first innings at the Gabba, Smith carried his bat with an unbeaten 91 in a losing cause in Brisbane.

"There was a lot of commentary around I’d failed in two or three innings or whatever it was," Smith told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"I had a not out and two low scores. And now I think I’m averaging 60 as an opener.

"I didn't really read too much into it. It was just another position. I've batted against a new ball numerous times coming in early."

Smith will be back down to number four for the opener of the one-day series against West Indies starting in Melbourne on Friday, and will lead the hosts in Pat Cummins's absence.

With Warner also retired from the one-day format and Mitchell Marsh to miss out, Smith will lead a much-changed side from the outfit that won last year's World Cup in India.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis will partner Travis Head at the top of the order, with all-rounder Cameron Green promoted to number three.

Western Australian paceman Lance Morris is poised to make his international debut while uncapped Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett may also feature.

Smith said his role would be to teach the new faces "the ropes".

"I think it’ll be a good series, and hopefully we can see some of these new players start off their international career as well," he added.

Mentions
CricketAustralia
Related Articles
Gabba and Hyderabad thrillers the perfect advertisement for test cricket
Australia collapse as Shamar Joseph inspires West Indies to historic win in Brisbane
Steve Smith guides Australia to healthy position at stumps against West Indies
Show more
Cricket
India won't change batting approach against England's 'Bazball'
Cricket Corner: England and West Indies soar to improbable and inspiring heights
England hint at all-spin attack as depleted India look to level series
Windies' Joseph heading home to hero's welcome after Gabba glory
Wood 'not annoyed' by limited role in England's win over India
ICC reprimands India's Jasprit Bumrah for contact with England's Ollie Pope
India's Jadeja and Rahul out of second Test against England with injuries
India sent back to the drawing board after Pope cracks spin code
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus close in on Alcaraz, Reyna set for Forest loan
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings