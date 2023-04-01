Australia's Usman Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia's Usman Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies test
Australia's Usman Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies test
Australia's Usman Khawaja is fit for Australia.
Australia's Usman Khawaja is fit for Australia.
Reuters
Australian opener Usman Khawaja (37) will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.

The batsman retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

"Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second test match against the West Indies in Brisbane," the team said in a statement on Monday.

"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow."

Australia faced the prospect of searching for a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja had been unfit to play in the day-night test, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

Mentions
CricketAustralia
Related Articles
Australia's Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane test
Australia keep faith in 'problem-solver' Smith despite disappointing debut as opener
Ruthless Australia pummel depleted West Indies inside three days
Show more
Cricket
India's Virat Kohli to miss first two tests against England for personal reasons
Brook withdraws from England's tour of India for personal reasons, Lawrence called up
Tata Group bags five-year IPL sponsorship rights for $300 million
Mitchell rested by New Zealand, Ravindra back for final T20 with Pakistan
New-look South Africa motivated by underdog tag for upcoming New Zealand Tests
Head and Hazlewood put Australia on course for victory against Windies
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Soyuncu seeking new pastures
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
Underwhelming Ghana can’t afford to keep on letting Mohammed Kudus down

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings