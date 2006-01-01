Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby League
  3. Australia to host rearranged Rugby League World Cup in 2026 after France pull out

Australia to host rearranged Rugby League World Cup in 2026 after France pull out

The World Cup was due to be held in France
The World Cup was due to be held in FranceAFP
Australia will host the rearranged 2026 Rugby League World Cup, the International Rugby League announced on Friday.

The tournament had been due to take place in France next year but the world governing body was forced to reorganise the calendar after the organisers pulled out for financial reasons.

The 2025 men's tournament was initially to feature 16 teams but this has been streamlined to 10 for 2026 and eight each for the women's and wheelchair competitions.

The tournaments will take place in October and November 2026 with some matches being staged in Papua New Guinea.

Troy Grant in 2021
Troy Grant in 2021AFP

"The condensed format at RLWC2026 will mean every single match is competitive, while the possibility of some games being played as double or triple headers represents great value for fans wanting to see the best rugby league talent on the planet," said IRL chair Troy Grant.

"The culture, diversity and competitiveness of the nations involved will capture the attention of global audiences and grow the game ever further."

Australia last hosted the World Cup in 2017 with the most recent edition held in England in 2022 after a 12-month postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentions
Rugby League
Related Articles
Wigan beat Warrington to win Challenge Cup at emotional Wembley
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after battle with motor neurone disease
Rugby League
Wallabies winger Nawaqanitawase to defect to NRL from 2025
Rugby League World Cup moved to 2026 and southern hemisphere after France's withdrawal
New Zealand keen to host World Cup with Australia after France pull-out
France withdraws as host of 2025 Rugby League World Cup due to finances
Rampaging bull disrupts Super League match at Catalans Dragons
'Marvel' coach Bennett hailed ahead of 900th match
More than 150 ex-football, rugby union and league players join concussion lawsuit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bologna sign Dallinga, Pep admits Ederson could leave
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings