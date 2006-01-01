Advertisement
  2. Australian breakdancer Raygun says Olympic backlash 'devastating'

Australian breakdancer Raygun says Olympic backlash 'devastating'

Australia's breaking sensation Rachael Gunn says she has received "devastating hate" messages since competing at the Olympics
Australian breakdancer Raygun (36) has spoken out against the "pretty devastating" hatred unleashed online since her widely lampooned Paris Olympics performance.

Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, a Sydney university lecturer, has been ridiculed by some and cheered by others for her unique performance in Paris, where she won none of her three face-offs against other B-Girls.

Gunn thanked her supporters and said she was glad to bring them some joy, in a video from a Brussels street posted on her Instagram account on Thursday.

"I didn't realise that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating," she said.

"Well, I went out there and I had fun. I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all. Truly."

Gunn's kangaroo-mimicking moves and Australia-logoed tracksuit have been parodied worldwide, including by late-night US television host Jimmy Fallon.

She has faced much stronger criticism and ridicule online.

The Australian Olympic Committee has decried a "misleading and bullying" online petition that described Gunn's performance as "unethical" and questioned how she was chosen for Paris.

"In regards to the allegations and misinformation floating around, I'd like to ask everyone to please refer to the recent statement made by the AOC," Gunn said in her video.

The poll on Change.org, which garnered tens of thousands of signatures demanding a public apology from the dancer, was unavailable on the platform on Friday.

Gunn said she planned to remain in Europe for a few weeks for some "pre-planned downtime".

In the meantime, she asked the media to "stop harassing" her family, friends and the breakdancing community.

"Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this so I ask you to please respect their privacy," she said, promising to answer more questions on her return to Australia.

Gunn's Olympic moves won support from many people, including her fellow Australian Olympians. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised her this week for "having a go".

Breaking will not be on the programme for the next Olympics in Los Angeles in four years.

