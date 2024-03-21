Carlos Sainz willing to withdraw from Australian GP if he doesn't feel good

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Australian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Carlos Sainz willing to withdraw from Australian GP if he doesn't feel good
Carlos Sainz willing to withdraw from Australian GP if he doesn't feel good
Sainz signs his autograph
Sainz signs his autograph
Reuters
Two weeks after surgery for appendicitis and with no training since the operation, Carlos Sainz (29) will ease back into his Ferrari racing seat for the first free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Spaniard, third in the Bahrain season-opener, had to relinquish his seat to reserve driver Olive Bearman at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix while recovering from surgery.

Sainz will return to the track at Albert Park feeling less than 100 per cent fit and without having trained in the team's simulator in Maranello.

While confident he will be robust enough to drive through race week, he said he would not hesitate to give up his seat again if his body told him to.

"If I don't feel good tomorrow, I will be the first one to raise my hand and say that I need another two weeks until the next race," he told reporters at the Albert Park paddock on Thursday.

"And I'm the first one that doesn't want to be in pain, to suffer, or to make it any worse. So I'm not stupid. And I will be very clear with how I'm feeling and everything."

In his absence, Bearman finished seventh in a stellar F1 debut at Jeddah to be named F1's "Driver of the Day" and earn glowing reviews from rival drivers.

Sainz was similarly impressed by Bearman's performance, though admitted it was tough seeing someone else in his car.

"Well it's not a nice feeling, obviously, not being able to race especially after such a strong start to the season, seeing how competitive the car was again in Jeddah (and) doing the calculations about how many points you lost by the surgery," he said.

Sainz is not the first driver to make a quick comeback from appendicitis. Alex Albon also had it ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in 2022, which saw Nyck de Vries take his place in the Williams car, but the Thai driver returned for the next race in Singapore.

While unconcerned about his lack of simulator work, Sainz conceded he would not know how his body would respond to the rigours of racing until behind the wheel.

"Until you put yourself in an F1 car and feel the forces, it's impossible to know," he said.

"What I know is that today I am a lot better than yesterday, and yesterday I was a lot better than two days ago.

"So with that progress, I'm quite encouraged and positive."

Mentions
Auto racingAustralian Grand Prix Formula 1MotorsportFormula 1Sainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Verstappen heavy favourite in Melbourne as Red Bull drama rumbles on
Ferrari's Sainz expected to race in Australia after return from appendicitis surgery
Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
Show more
Auto racing
Daniel Ricciardo not thinking about potential 2025 move to Red Bull
Hamilton slams FIA's 'lack of accountability' and backs Wolff legal action
Susie Wolff takes legal action against FIA over conflict of interest probe
Ethics committee clears FIA president of F1 race interference
Updated
F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French third-tier football club
Spanish teen Fermin Aldeguer to race in MotoGP from 2025 with Ducati
Most Read
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil
Aryna Sabalenka 'heartbroken' over death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings