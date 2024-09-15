Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Lando Norris to start 15th at Azerbaijan GP as Hamilton drops to pit lane

Lando Norris to start 15th at Azerbaijan GP as Hamilton drops to pit lane

Updated
Norris has a big task on his hands in Baku
Norris has a big task on his hands in Baku Hannah McKay / Reuters
McLaren's Formula 1 title contender Lando Norris (24) gained another place on the starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Mercedes changed the power unit in Lewis Hamilton's (39) car.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton had qualified seventh, one behind Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, but will now join Alpine's Esteban Ocon in starting from the pit lane after exceeding his power unit allowance.

Mercedes also made changes to the set-up of Hamilton's car, the FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a report referring the matter to stewards.

"Lewis will take a new power unit ahead of today's race and will therefore start from the pit lane," a team spokesman said.

"Having lost a power unit in Australia earlier this season, we knew we would have to introduce a new power unit into the pool for Lewis at some point this season. We've opted to do so today."

Norris qualified 17th on Saturday after a yellow flag interrupted his last flying lap in the opening phase but had moved up to 16th after Alpine's Pierre Gasly was disqualified for a fuel flow irregularity.

The McLaren driver is second in the championship but 62 points behind Verstappen and Sunday's race already looks like damage limitation for him.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts on pole position with McLaren's Oscar Piastri alongside on the front row at a circuit with good overtaking opportunities.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportAzerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Lewis HamiltonLando Norris
Related Articles
Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
F1 title challenger Norris out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in first phase
Lando Norris claims McLaren 'a long way off' the pace at Azerbaijan GP
Show more
Auto racing
Formula 1 Focus: McLaren make their move in Azerbaijan thanks to perfection from Piastri
Oscar Piastri hails Baku Grand Prix as his most stressful and best yet
Red Bull to throw everything at regaining lead in Constructors' Championship, says Horner
Carlos Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Sergio Perez blames him for Baku crash
McLaren's Piastri wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of pole-sitter Leclerc
Updated
George Russell fastest for Mercedes in final Azerbaijan GP practice
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings