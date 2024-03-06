Alpine exodus continues with veteran adivsrer Bob Bell moving to Aston Martin

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Alpine exodus continues with veteran adivsrer Bob Bell moving to Aston Martin
Alpine exodus continues with veteran adivsrer Bob Bell moving to Aston Martin
Bell in 2018
Bell in 2018
AFP
Former Renault technical director Bob Bell has left the Alpine Formula 1 team, where he had an advisory role, and joined rivals Aston Martin as technical executive director.

The move reunites the 65-year-old with Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who won two world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and joined Aston Martin from Renault-owned Alpine last season.

Bell has been effectively part-time at Alpine since 2018 but will report to team boss Mike Krack at Aston Martin in a new senior leadership role with overall responsibility for technical, engineering and performance functions.

"This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas," Krack said in a statement.

Bell, who has also worked for McLaren and Mercedes, is the latest in a lengthening list of experienced staff to leave Enstone-based Alpine.

In the space of two weeks last summer, an entire top tier left Alpine - Chief Executive Laurent Rossi, principal Otmar Szafnauer, Sporting Director Alan Permane and Chief Technical Officer Pat Fry.

Former racing director Davide Brivio departed at the end of December and returned to MotoGP while technical director Matt Harman and aerodynamics head Dirk de Beer went this month.

Alpine started the season in Bahrain with both cars on the back row of the grid and Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished 17th and 18th in the race.

The team fell from fourth in 2022 to sixth overall last season and are currently bottom of the standings.

Mentions
Auto racingFormula 1Motorsport
Related Articles
Under-fire FIA head Ben Sulayem faces more whistleblower allegations
Updated
No Jos, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull have questions to answer in Saudi Arabia
BBC reports that FIA president Ben Sulayem suspected of manipulating Formula 1 race
Show more
Auto racing
George Russell says any F1 team would want Max Verstappen amid Mercedes speculation
Dismal Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures
UK police find F1 driver's stolen Ferrari after nearly 30 years
Jos Verstappen's outburst raises big questions for Red Bull and boss Horner
Formula 1 Focus: Verstappen strikes fear into rivals, fans and F1 itself in Bahrain
Max Verstappen's father says Horner must leave or Red Bull will be 'torn apart'
Most Read
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Lazio fan arrested in Munich beer hall for Hitler salute before Bayern match
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings