Aston Martin confirm that Lance Stroll will stay with team for 2025 and beyond

Scores
News
More
Aston Martin confirm that Lance Stroll will stay with team for 2025 and beyond

Stroll will remain with Aston Martin for the foreseeable future Reuters
Canadian Lance Stroll (25) will race on in Formula 1 with Aston Martin in 2025 and beyond after a contract extension, the team owned by his father Lawrence said on Thursday.

Silverstone-based Aston Martin have already confirmed Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, now 42, for the next two seasons and Stroll's extension will surprise only those who have questioned his motivation to carry on.

Alonso has consistently outperformed the 25-year-old and this season has scored 41 points to his teammate's 17 from 10 races.

"I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," Stroll said in a statement at the Austrian Grand Prix.

"It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to."

