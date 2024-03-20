Ethics committee clears FIA president of F1 race interference

Formula 1's governing body said on Wednesday its ethics committee had cleared FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of claims he interfered with races in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas last season.

The Emirati had faced accusations he sought to prevent circuit approval ahead of the showcase Las Vegas Grand Prix and had allegedly interfered in the outcome of the Saudi round in Jeddah.

The FIA said in a statement its compliance department, supported by external advisors, had investigated the claims thoroughly.

The independent investigation took 30 days to complete and included interviews with 11 witnesses.

"After reviewing the results of the inquiries, the Ethics Committee were unanimous in their determination that there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of interference of any kind involving the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem," the FIA said.

It added that "allegations against the FIA president were unsubstantiated and strong evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented to support the determination of the FIA Ethics Committee."

Ben Sulayem was accused of interfering with a stewards’ decision, resulting in the reversal of a penalty and the reinstatement of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso to third place in Jeddah.

The FIA president was also said to have wanted to withhold a licence for the inaugural night-time Las Vegas race. In the end, the certification was completed and approved in good time.

The race last November was a pillar of Liberty Media-owned Formula 1's efforts to promote the sport in a key U.S. market where it has enjoyed rapid growth.

The FIA said Ben Sulayem's complete co-operation, transparency and compliance through the investigation was "greatly appreciated."

Ben Sulayem was elected in December 2021, succeeding Frenchman Jean Todt, and his presidency has been marked by clashes with Formula One in an apparent power struggle with money a key element.

Formula One Management holds the 100-year commercial rights to the championship, starting from 2001, while the FIA is the sanctioning body responsible for rules and safety as well as technical staff.

Formula 1's top lawyer wrote to the FIA a year ago accusing the Emirati of "unacceptable" interference in the commercial rights after he questioned a reported $20 billion valuation of the sport.

The two sides are also at odds over a potential 11th team, with Ben Sulayem supportive of a US-based Andretti-Cadillac entry and Formula 1 ruling it out until at least 2028.

An FIA compliance enquiry into Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie, who runs the all-female F1 Academy series, was swiftly shelved this year amid general uproar that it had ever been raised.