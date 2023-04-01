F1 stewards summon Vasseur and Wolff over Las Vegas outbursts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. F1 stewards summon Vasseur and Wolff over Las Vegas outbursts
F1 stewards summon Vasseur and Wolff over Las Vegas outbursts
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur
Reuters
Formula One stewards summoned Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur (55) and Mercedes principal Toto Wolff (51) to a hearing on Thursday into their conduct during a Las Vegas Grand Prix press conference last week.

Stewards said in a statement at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the governing FIA's media delegate had reported the pair for "the use of certain language" in the November 16th conference.

The Las Vegas stewards had been unable to conduct a hearing after the race and delegated their authority to the Abu Dhabi stewards.

"The purpose of the hearing will be to determine if there is a breach of Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA International Sporting Code and, if so, what if any action should follow," the stewards said in a statement.

The article covers "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA."

Vasseur used a profanity in an angry response to a question after Carlos Sainz's (29) Ferrari was wrecked by a loose drain cover during the aborted first practice session.

Wolff also swore at a suggestion the cancelled practice was a "black eye" for F1.

Mercedes and Ferrari are fighting for second place in a championship dominated by Red Bull, with just four points separating the two teams.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportSainz CarlosFormula 1
Related Articles
Jet-lagged F1 circus ready for season-ending showdown in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Focus: An American Horror Story becomes the American Dream at Las Vegas GP
Norris gives the all-clear after being taken to hospital in serious Las Vegas crash
Show more
Auto racing
Formula One trials AI in Abu Dhabi to tackle track limits breaches
Lewis Hamilton denies Red Bull talks and accuses Christian Horner of 'stirring'
Pato O'Ward joins McLaren F1 team as reserve driver
Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement
Mick Schumacher to race for Alpine in world endurance
World rally champion Rovanpera follows Ogier into part-time schedule
Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit after practice cancelled
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic beats Draper to give Serbia advantage as Djokovic takes to court
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings