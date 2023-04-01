Formula One's bottom four teams each get  million capital expenditure boost

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Formula One's bottom four teams each get $20 million capital expenditure boost
Formula One's bottom four teams each get $20 million capital expenditure boost
Williams' Alexander Albon in action during qualifying
Williams' Alexander Albon in action during qualifying
Reuters
Formula One's bottom four teams have each been handed a $20 million capital expenditure boost to help put them on a more level playing field with better-equipped rivals.

The governing FIA revealed the increase from $45 million to $65 million for Williams, Haas, Alfa Romeo/Sauber and AlphaTauri in an updated version of the financial regulations for the 2024 season.

The top three teams - Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari - are allowed $51 million each towards capital expenditure, an extra $6 million.

Those in the middle bracket - McLaren, Alpine and Aston Martin - can spend $58 million each, a rise of $13 million on the previous allowance.

Williams in particular had complained that they were so far behind rivals on infrastructure and facilities that the gap could not be closed under a budget cap alone.

The allowances were determined by championship standings in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Williams boss James Vowles said the increase was good news for his team.

"We have CapEx to spend now, not perhaps the $100m I was looking for, but a good step in the right direction," he told reporters.

"We have an agreement on the table after six months that is sloped, so teams at the front will not get as much as teams at the back. We all benefit more, which is in line to a certain extent with the facilities."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull's Verstappen on pole for potential title parade at Qatar Grand Prix
Updated
Formula One team AlphaTauri expect Daniel Ricciardo back for Austin Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen fastest in Qatar Grand Prix practice session
Show more
Auto racing
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Best is yet to come for Max Verstappen, says Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso
F1 drivers more open to Andretti addition than their teams
Aston Martin owner says F1 should stick to 10 teams
Aston Martin to enter Le Mans with Valkyrie from 2025
Max Verstappen can be a rare Saturday champion, just like Nelson Piquet
Most Read
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings