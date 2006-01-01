Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. George Russell fastest for Mercedes in final Azerbaijan GP practice

George Russell fastest for Mercedes in final Azerbaijan GP practice

Russell during FP3
Russell during FP3Hannah McKay / Reuters
George Russell put Mercedes on top of the timesheets in final practice for the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lapped the Baku city circuit with a best time of one minute and 42.514 seconds, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc 0.013 slower.

Leclerc has been on pole in Baku for the past three seasons and was fastest in second Friday practice.

Russell's lap was something of a surprise, although the track was getting faster and he set his time later than Leclerc, after he had complained that "the ride feels terrible down the straight under braking".

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth fastest, ahead of the Red Bull of championship leader Max Verstappen who has a 62-point lead over Norris in the standings with eight rounds remaining.

Verstappen was fastest in Friday's first practice, meaning three different teams had topped the three sessions in Baku before Saturday's qualifying.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth and Red Bull's Sergio Perez seventh on a grey day with some spots of rain.

The two Williams of Alex Albon and rookie Franco Colapinto were eighth and ninth and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top 10.

The red flags came out after Esteban Ocon's Alpine lost power and stopped before anyone had set a timed lap and then British rookie Oliver Bearman, a stand-in at Haas for the suspended Kevin Magnussen, hit the wall.

Bearman realised too late that he was not going to make the corner at turn one and tried to steer clear down the escape road but swiped the barrier with his front left.

"Oh, I'm such an idiot," he said over the radio.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1George Russell
Related Articles
Lando Norris claims McLaren 'a long way off' the pace at Azerbaijan GP
Editors' Picks: Crucial North London derby and Formula One take centre stage
Charles Leclerc bounces back from crash to go fastest in Baku
Updated
Show more
Auto racing
Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
F1 title challenger Norris out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in first phase
F1 moving towards post-season sprint race for rookies
Sauber still mulling options for last remaining F1 seat ahead of 2025 season
Sergio Perez says different driving styles masked Red Bull struggles
Lewis Hamilton says his focus on Ferrari unchanged by Adrian Newey decision
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings