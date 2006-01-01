Late-night gamer Verstappen eyes redemption at Belgian Grand Prix

A week after ranting on the team radio in Budapest, Max Verstappen (26) heads to the Belgian Grand Prix warned to take "nothing for granted" and advised by Red Bull to give up late-night simulation racing during race weekends.

The series leader and three-time world champion departed Hungary in a petulant mood after finishing a frustrated fifth, swearing on team radio and in post-race interviews, having gone to bed at three am before the race.

It was his and Red Bull's third consecutive race without a win and he will need to deliver a more composed and professional performance on his preferred circuit on Sunday to avoid extending his winless run to four for the first time since 2020.

Another defeat and his commanding supremacy of the past, he won 19 of 22 races last year, will be forgotten.

"Hungary was a tricky race and a weekend to forget and move forward from," said Dutchman Verstappen, whose combative manner did not go unnoticed.

"We have been working to optimise our performance and get the best out of the car that we possibly can.

"Spa has always been my favourite track with fast corners and lots of opportunities to overtake. The fans are also great and we get a lot of support there," he added.

After winning the last three Belgian Grands Prix, Verstappen will be seeking to return to form with a fourth victory, but he may have to start from the back half of the grid if, as expected, Red Bull, fit his car with a fifth new engine of the season.

The limit for new power units is four, but Verstappen has proved at Spa in the past that he can overcome grid penalties when he seizes the momentum.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian mother, but grew up in the Netherlands, Verstappen always enjoys passionate backing from the local crowd and he may need it as he bids to extend his lead, trimmed to 76 points last Sunday, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Coincidentally, Norris - who was also involved in some colourful 'team orders' radio exchanges last Sunday - also has a Belgian mother and he will be seeking to reduce the gap further by winning on Sunday, after handing victory last weekend to his team-mate Oscar Piastri following instructions to do so.

Piastri's 'all-rounder' car

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has warned the threat from McLaren, the in-form team with the fastest car, and both Mercedes and Ferrari, could wreck their season if they cannot respond and gather points more emphatically than they have.

"We're just going to develop the fastest car we can, and that's what we'll continue to do," said Horner.

"In the drivers' championship, obviously Max has a good lead – but that can diminish very quickly, so, nothing can be taken for granted."

The team's influential director Helmut Marko, a close adviser and confidante to the world champion, told speedweek.com: "We agreed that he would no longer run simulations so late in the future."

Most attention may be focussed on the leading title contenders, but that will suit Piastri who showed commendable assurance as he claimed his maiden victory last Sunday.

"Spa's not been the happiest of hunting grounds for us recently, but I'm confident we'll be strong," said the 22-year-old Australian.

"We've got a car that's become a real all-rounder so I'm super confident and I think the team should be as well."

After winning his home British race and then finishing third for Mercedes last weekend, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will also be a challenger on a track where he has won four times as will Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who took pole last year and won in 2019.