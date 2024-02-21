Max Verstappen back on top as Formula 1 starts testing in Bahrain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen back on top as Formula 1 starts testing in Bahrain
Max Verstappen back on top as Formula 1 starts testing in Bahrain
Verstappen during pre-season testing
Verstappen during pre-season testing
Reuters
Triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) made sure it was business as usual, despite uncertainty surrounding his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, by leading the way as Formula 1 began pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday.

The Dutch driver, winner of a record 19 of 22 races last season, was top of the morning session with a lap quicker than the fastest effort on the first day at the same Sakhir circuit last year.

His time of one minute and 32.548 seconds in the morning sunshine compared to 1:32.837 last year.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin and the last driver within a second of Verstappen. Australian Oscar Piastri lapped fourth fastest for McLaren.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2nd.

Although testing times do not amount to much, with teams working through their own programmes with different priorities, the Red Bull RB20 looked like an impressive and aggressive evolution of the car that won all but one race last year.

Verstappen looked composed and smooth at the wheel as he completed 65 laps - more than a race distance at the desert circuit.

Horner, who has denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him by a female employee, was attending testing and said at last week's launch that he was working as normal.

Williams driver Alex Albon was the only driver to experience a notable problem, stopping his car on track with 21 minutes remaining of the first session.

Mercedes had George Russell in the car, whose front wing gained plenty of attention, and the Briton lapped sixth quickest.

Team boss Toto Wolff said the mood in the team was positive, with Mercedes putting the emphasis on creating a stable platform for development and spending time making changes to the car in the garage.

"We had a filming day yesterday and then some aero running this morning with no relevant lap times," added the Austrian. "So far the feedback from the drivers was yes, this is something we can start to work with and that is encouraging."

Teams have just three days of testing before the season starts next week.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportVerstappen MaxAlonso FernandoLeclerc CharlesPiastri OscarAlbon AlexanderRussell GeorgeFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
Who are the potential candidates to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
Sainz still hopes to fight for a title with Ferrari before Hamilton's arrival
Show more
Auto racing
Wolff says Horner allegations are 'an issue for all of Formula 1', calls for transparency
Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Max Verstappen taking Formula 1 title again
Questions hang over Red Bull ahead of F1 testing in Bahrain
Formula 1 urges speedy resolution to Red Bull's inquiry into Christian Horner
Esapekka Lappi wins Rally Sweden to secure back-to-back Hyundai victories
Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi heading for first victory since 2017 at Rally Sweden
From contenders to pretenders: A closer look at every team's car for the 2024 F1 season
Hyundai's Lappi leads Rally Sweden after Rovanpera and Tanak hit trouble
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings