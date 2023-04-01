Norris fears that McLaren have missed their best chance of a win this season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Norris fears that McLaren have missed their best chance of a win this season
Norris fears that McLaren have missed their best chance of a win this season
Norris is yet to win a race in F!
Norris is yet to win a race in F!
Reuters
Lando Norris (23) took yet another second place at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday but feared his resurgent McLaren team may now have missed their best chance of a win this season.

The Briton has finished runner-up five times this year and six times in a Formula One career that remains without a victory.

Sunday's latest second came when stewards disqualified Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from that position long after the podium celebrations at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

If that was an unexpected bonus, with McLaren also overtaking Aston Martin for fourth place overall, Norris was still beating himself up for the one that got away two weeks earlier in Qatar, where he finished third after starting 10th.

Australian rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri won the sprint at Lusail and was second in the main race.

"I think Qatar was our best chance of winning a race. And I missed out on that one," Norris told reporters.

"I think there's no... Qatar-style circuits left which is where we're strong.

"If you looked at the GPS and the overlays of how bad we are in the slow speed I'm not looking forward to Brazil. I think we're going to be pretty shocking there."

Norris seized the lead from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, also later disqualified, at the first corner in Austin and led until the half distance when Red Bull's eventual winner Max Verstappen overtook him.

Verstappen went on to celebrate his 50th win and record-equalling 15th in 18 races this season.

The Dutch driver pointed out to Norris that the Briton had a good record in Abu Dhabi, which hosts next month's season-ender after rounds in Mexico, Brazil and Las Vegas.

"Maybe Abu Dhabi, you never know. We'll see. I don't think they're any good ones for us coming up," said Norris, who is close to ousting now-retired German Nick Heidfeld for the record of most podium appearances without a win.

The Briton is now on 12, with Heidfeld taking 13 before he departed in 2011. Eight of the German's podiums were second-place finishes.

"I think our best have gone. I just want to be hopeful that we can do good results and I think we can still fight for podiums but these guys (Red Bull and Mercedes) are too quick for me," continued Norris.

"We can look decent, but I think realistically we're not at that level as a general package with these guys. So yeah, not great ones coming up but Vegas, Abu Dhabi are probably the better ones."

Mentions
Auto racingNorris LandoMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen holds off Hamilton for 50th career F1 win as Norris rounds off podium
Updated
Max Verstappen cruises to easy victory in US Grand Prix sprint race
Charles Leclerc on pole in Austin as Max Verstappen has lap deleted
Show more
Auto racing
Logan Sargeant ends a 30-year wait for American driver to score points in F1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified from United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen takes pole for F1's Austin sprint race ahead of Charles Leclerc
Formula One champion Max Verstappen fastest in US Grand Prix practice
Lewis Hamilton says Formula One is an extreme sport and should stay so
Formula One drivers stunned by threat of million-euro fines after rule change
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Monday night action in Italy and Spain
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings