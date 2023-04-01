Norris' radio rants not a problem, says McLaren boss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Norris' radio rants not a problem, says McLaren boss
Norris' radio rants not a problem, says McLaren boss
Norris can sometimes lose his cool
Norris can sometimes lose his cool
Reuters
McLaren say they have no problem with Lando Norris (23) expressing his frustration and anger over the radio in the heat of battle, however much it may sting at the time for the team.

Norris was heard at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix asking his race engineer "are you stupid?" after a slow response to an early downpour at Zandvoort that rewarded those who pitted immediately.

The Briton, who also complained publicly about strategy during the previous Belgian Grand Prix, told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that he made himself "look like an idiot" but his team were used to his ways.

"A bit of it is just emotions at the time... I always sound like I’m crying or moaning on the radio. I don’t know why. I hate it," he said.

"I feel like I’m really relaxed and chilled in the car, but then I’m always the opposite when I listen to myself afterwards."

Team principal Andrea Stella told reporters Norris had been understandably frustrated to miss an opportunity because the pit wall misread the situation.

"So Lando was addressing it. This is what champions do. We like this character," he said.

"You know, we want to be heavily challenged by the driver. And we can be heavily challenged because our culture is strong. We can bear with that, you know.

"We'd rather have this kind of challenge than a passive driver that just takes everything and doesn't contribute to the development of the team. So for us, this episode is not a problem at all."

Stella said those on the outside should not read too much into the situation, or be "over-judgmental".

"Actually, the review after Zandvoort has been very constructive," he added.

Norris, who finished second in Britain and Hungary this season but has yet to win a race in his career, agreed that appearances could be deceptive.

"I’m not denying at times, and also in the past, when you’re under pressure it gets a bit stressful at times, then I maybe don’t sound the most relaxed," said the driver, who has talked openly about mental health.

"But a lot of the time I am, and it maybe doesn’t come across that way, especially if you’re on the outside listening to things. The team know how I work, and when I’m performing well, and when I’m not... Simple as that."

Former champions McLaren, celebrating their 60th anniversary, are fifth in the constructors' standings after 13 of 22 races.

Norris has scored 75 of the team's 111 points, more than twice as many as Australian rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Mentions
Auto racingNorris LandoMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Updated
Max Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Vettel texted Verstappen his support in record win bid
Show more
Auto racing
Hamilton says his teammates have been stronger than Verstappen's
Alfa Romeo staying in motorsport but yet to decide on F1
Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style
Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity
Hamilton staying at Mercedes for two more seasons
Stroll down on points but not performance, says boss Krack
Lawson to race for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo can return from injury
'Underestimated' Verstappen better than any other driver at the moment, says Alonso
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Differing Europa League fates for Liverpool and Brighton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings