Pierre Gasly signs new multi-year contract with Alpine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Pierre Gasly signs new multi-year contract with Alpine

Pierre Gasly signs new multi-year contract with Alpine

Gasly is staying put
Gasly is staying putReuters
Renault-owned Alpine have extended Pierre Gasly’s (28) stay for the 2025 season and beyond, the Formula 1 team said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Alpine decided to part ways with Esteban Ocon at the end of the season, ending his near five-year spell with the team.

Gasly, who is in his second season with Alpine, has 140 race starts in Formula 1. The Frenchman has scored points in three races in a row. The 28-year-old finished third in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

"I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision," Gasly said in a statement.

"I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the Team. While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere."

Team Principal Bruno Famin described Gasly as a driver with great experience in Formula 1.

"(He) continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track. For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador," Famin said.

"We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s teammate and we are excited with the options we have on the table."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportGasly PierreFormula 1
Related Articles
Sergio Perez apologises after Canadian weekend to forget
Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second
Monaco mistake not cause of Alpine exit, says Ocon
Show more
Auto racing
Aston Martin confirm that Lance Stroll will stay with team for 2025 and beyond
Red Bull wary of McLaren's Norris ahead of home race in Austria
Eight-time world champion Ogier injured in crash in Poland
Horner says Max Verstappen making the difference as Norris challenges
Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third place finish in Spain
Frustrated Lando Norris says McLaren are 'on a roll' after Spanish Grand Prix
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris for third Spanish Grand Prix win in a row
Lando Norris snatches pole from Max Verstappen ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings