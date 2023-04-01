Sainz not optimistic about beating Verstappen in Italian GP

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Sainz not optimistic about beating Verstappen in Italian GP
Sainz not optimistic about beating Verstappen in Italian GP
Sainz is expecting a tough race
Sainz is expecting a tough race
Reuters
Carlos Sainz (29) shrugged off encouraging statistics and 'curses' on Saturday as he set his sights on winning Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix and slamming the brakes on Red Bull and Max Verstappen's record run.

The Spaniard sent the massed ranks of Ferrari fans wild by taking pole position on a sunny afternoon at Monza, lapping just 0.013 faster than the runaway world championship leader who qualified second.

Sunday will be another story, with Red Bull rapid on race pace and Verstappen chasing his 10th win in a row and his team's 15th in succession.

Sainz recognised it would be tough but said he would do all he could to deliver the dream result.

"We have got the motivation and the energy to win," said the Spaniard, whose only win to date was in Britain last year and who celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday with the fastest lap in practice.

"The car has been good all weekend, especially over one lap, but what I have seen from the long runs, I am not going to lie, it is trickier, it is not the same picture as in qualifying.

"As soon as Red Bull puts five or six laps on the tyre, their strengths and race pace come through... we will need to work as a team and give it our best shot.

"It is a good opportunity tomorrow but being realistic, Red Bull will be quicker but we have to make their life as complicated as possible and try to take the win."

No team has won every race in a season in the modern era but McLaren came closest in 1988 when they triumphed in all but one of 16 with a lineup of Formula One greats Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Their sole defeat came at Monza, when a Ferrari team mourning the death of founder Enzo took a one-two finish with Gerhard Berger leading Michele Alboreto.

The last three winners at Monza have failed to finish on their return the following year, an omen some have talked up somewhat fancifully as a potential Monza winners' curse. Verstappen won in 2022.

"Maybe you should ask Max? Honestly, I don’t believe in statistics too much and this kind of curse," said Sainz when asked about that.

"On Sunday, the winner is the one who deserves it the most and is quicker and I am just going to try to be that one. I go into tomorrow trying to enjoy the day and starting on pole in Monza."

Ferrari last won at the 'Temple of Speed' in 2019 with Leclerc. Sainz was second in 2020 with McLaren.

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxSainz Carlos Jr.MotorsportFormula 1Italian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Sainz pips Verstappen to Italian Grand Prix pole
Updated
Hamilton says his teammates have been stronger than Verstappen's
Show more
Auto racing
Carlos Sainz tops FP3 ahead of Max Verstappen in Monza
Norris' radio rants not a problem, says McLaren boss
Alfa Romeo staying in motorsport but yet to decide on F1
Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style
Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity
Hamilton staying at Mercedes for two more seasons
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Djokovic fights back from two sets down to beat Djere
Bellingham does it again as Real come back against Getafe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings