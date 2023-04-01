Sao Paulo GP organisers summoned to stewards after track invasion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Sao Paulo GP organisers summoned to stewards after track invasion
Sao Paulo GP organisers summoned to stewards after track invasion
Max Verstappen races past fans at Interlagos
Max Verstappen races past fans at Interlagos
Reuters
Formula One stewards summoned Sao Paulo Grand Prix organisers to a hearing on Sunday after spectators invaded the track before the end of the race.

A representative had been requested to report to the stewards at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit in relation to the "incident", the governing FIA said.

The organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Brazilian circuit is one of the most atmospheric on the calendar and track invasions after the race have become common.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (26) won on Sunday for the 17th time this season.

Gerd Ennser, Loic Bacquelaine and former F1 drivers Vitantonio Liuzzi and Luciano Burti were the stewards at the Sao Paulo race.

Formula One announced earlier in the week that it had extended the contract for Sao Paulo to host the Brazilian race until 2030, a five-year extension as the current contract had been due to expire in 2025.

"I can't wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said at the announcement. "This iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans."

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Mercedes F1 boss Wolff admits car does not deserve to win a race after poor Brazil showing
World champion Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo as Alonso holds off Perez
Updated
Lewis Hamilton counting down the days to be free of his car after poor sprint race
Show more
Auto racing
Charles Leclerc crashes out before the start in Brazil
Red Bull boss Horner welcomes sprint confidence-booster for Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race after early pass on Lando Norris
Haas file 'right of review' request for US race in Austin
Max Verstappen on pole in red-flagged 'insane' Sao Paulo qualifying
Formula One teams mull changes to make sprint weekends 'simpler'
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Football Tracker: Nice back to Ligue 1 summit after Rennes win, Real Madrid held by Vallecano
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings