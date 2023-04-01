'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. 'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
Max Verstappen comfortably won despite the odd frosty exchange on the radio
Max Verstappen comfortably won despite the odd frosty exchange on the radio
Reuters
"Sparky" radio exchanges between Max Verstappen (25) and his long-time race engineer Gianpiero "GP" Lambiase entertained a global audience during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix but also raised questions about the rapport between the two.

Verstappen, completely dominant on track with his eighth win in a row for Red Bull, said all was fine and the pair had a very good relationship.

"Probably 50-50," he said when asked how serious the comments had been.

In a season dominated by a champion now 125 points clear and whose team are in a league of their own with 12 wins from 12 races, any extra spice was to be welcomed.

After a sweary radio outburst during Friday qualifying, which Verstappen apologised for and which Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko compared to a tiff between "an old married couple", the pair locked horns again on Sunday.

Lambiase told the driver to trust and follow his instructions.

When the engineer then informed Verstappen about expected rain and asked if he wanted to pit or stay out, the Dutch driver replied pointedly: "I can't see the weather radar."

"You used a lot of tyre on the out-lap Max, not sure that was sensible," the engineer observed in another comment.

He also asked Verstappen to "use your head a bit more".

The driver, who won by 22.3 seconds, came on the radio also in the closing stages to suggest he might do another stop for "a little bit of pit stop training" with the bonus point for fastest lap at stake.

"No, not this time," he was told.

Team boss Christian Horner said the pair had a strong bond forged over years.

"GP and Max have been together since the first race that Max stepped into the car," he added. "Max is a demanding customer and you've got to be a strong character to deal with that.

"GP's our Jason Statham equivalent I guess, or certainly look-alike," he joked, comparing his engineer to the tough-guy actor.

"He deals with him firmly but fairly and there's a great respect between the two of them. And that comes out of a mutual trust that you must have... the only problem is that conversation between the two of them, there's 200 million people listening."

Horner denied any playing up to an audience.

"To race engineer Max Verstappen you've got to have strength of character, because he is one tough customer and many race engineers would crumble under that pressure," he said.

"Sometimes it gets a bit sparky between the two of them but Max is the kind of character that will rev very quickly and will come down very quickly. GP doesn't forget so quickly."

Mentions
Auto racingFormula 1Verstappen MaxRed BullMotorsport
Related Articles
Red Bull boss Christian Horner hails Sergio Perez for 'don't write me off' drive
Max Verstappen's trophy smashed after Red Bull break record for consecutive wins
Daniel Ricciardo out to replace Sergio Perez for 2025, says Red Bull boss Horner
Show more
Auto racing
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Perez plans to stay on the podium for rest of the year after Red Bull one-two in Belgium
'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor after Belgium victory
Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgium as teammate Perez comes second
Updated
Pierre Gasly did not feel safe in wet Spa sprint race despite podium finish
Lewis Hamilton quotes Senna after clash leaves Sergio Perez pointless
Max Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race as Oscar Piastri finishes in impressive second
Max Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race as Piastri continues fine form
Williams F1 boss Vowles sees 'pain and trouble' at Alpine after high-level departures
Team boss Szafnauer to leave Alpine after Belgian Grand Prix, Fry to join Williams
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Saint-Maximin joins Al Ahli
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |