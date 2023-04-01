Stroll down on points but not performance, says boss Krack

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Stroll down on points but not performance, says boss Krack
Stroll down on points but not performance, says boss Krack
Lance Stroll in the F1 paddock
Lance Stroll in the F1 paddock
Reuters
Formula One is always awash with rumours but Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack (51) had to laugh when he heard the one suggesting his Canadian driver Lance Stroll (24) might quit to become a professional tennis player.

The story, Krack assured Reuters at the Italian Grand Prix on Thursday, was nonsense - Stroll and teammate Fernando Alonso (42) will remain next year -- but also reflected a wider misunderstanding.

Stroll started the season with broken wrists from a cycling accident and has so far been eclipsed by his teammate, who is third overall and has scored 121 points more from 13 of 22 races.

While double world champion Alonso has been on the podium seven times in 2023, including three second places, Stroll has a best finish of fourth.

The Canadian is the son of the team's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, however, and therefore generally assumed to have a safe seat for as long as he wants rather than being in any danger of the sack.

Krack said the gap between his drivers was in points and not performance, and Stroll was not lacking in motivation or commitment.

There was no indication he might walk away.

"I have to laugh. You read that and go ‘what?’," he said of the tennis story that was also swiftly dismissed by Stroll last weekend.

"At the same time I have a driver who is in meetings with his engineers and trying to understand the car better, trying to improve, going in the simulator afterwards and coming back and having more analysis.

"Obviously there is a media narrative dynamic and there is the reality in the team and they are not compatible at the moment," said the Luxemburger.

"What we see is completely different. We see a hard worker, someone who is really pushing to perform."

Krack said the team had to take responsibility for Stroll failing to score in last Sunday's rain-hit Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

"I think he would have been fighting for a good points score or a very good result and we didn’t materialise that. We were not decisive enough in that period of the race and that unfortunately helps these stories," he added.

"We have had some unfortunate situations with Lance, we had some situations where we didn’t do a good job and we didn’t have these with Fernando.

"I think we have a much more balanced view on the whole dynamic, because we have seen it last year with (now-retired) Sebastian (Vettel) that Lance could easily match (him). There is no reason why this is not possible now."

Mike Krack has been in F1 for seven years
Reuters

Krack said Stroll, now in his seventh season in Formula One, had the respect of his peers and had built that through his racing career.

"There is this perception about Lawrence and about Lance which we do not see. But it is normal that these kind of stories come up," he added of those who still see Stroll as a rich kid whose father bought a team for him.

"He (Lance) was helped but others have help as well. You do not manage without help to get yourself through the ranks of F4, F3, F2. It’s become too difficult these days. Whatever category you are in, it is never easy to win and he has done that."

Mentions
Auto racingStroll LanceAlonso FernandoFormula 1
Related Articles
Norris tops second Dutch practice ahead of Verstappen as Ricciardo taken to hospital
Max Verstappen on pole for Spa sprint race as Piastri continues fine form
Red Bull ready to equal McLaren's 11 wins in a row at Silverstone
Show more
Auto racing
Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity
Hamilton staying at Mercedes for two more seasons
Updated
Lawson to race for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo can return from injury
'Underestimated' Verstappen better than any other driver at the moment, says Alonso
Three conclusions to take away from the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix
Alonso was wary about attacking Verstappen at re-start in front of partisan Dutch crowd
Mercedes lick wounds after worst result yet in 2023 at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen says defeat in Baku triggered record-equalling winning run
Daniel Ricciardo to miss Monza after surgery to broken hand
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings