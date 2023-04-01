Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style
Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style
Max Verstappen speaks to the fans at the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen speaks to the fans at the Dutch Grand Prix
Reuters
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen (25) dismissed on Thursday the suggestion that his Red Bull car was designed to suit his driving style more than the teammates he has "destroyed".

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told reporters at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix that he struggled to understand the single lap gap between Verstappen and his team mate Sergio Perez (33).

Verstappen is heading for his third world title and leads the Mexican, his closest rival, by a hefty 138 points after 13 races.

"We’ve seen that Max has destroyed every single team mate that was with him," said Wolff after Verstappen qualified on pole position with a lap 1.313 seconds faster than Perez.

"Whether or not it's his ability to create a car around himself that is just very tricky to control, but fast when you can, and that creates those gaps. But 1.3?"

Verstappen, chasing a record 10th win in a row in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, dismissed the comments when asked about them at Monza.

"I just drive the car the fastest way possible. I’m not there to tell the guys to give me more front end because that’s how I like it," he said.

"I just say ‘Design me the fastest car and I’ll drive around that’ because every single year, every car drives a little bit different.

"People ask ‘What is your driving style?’ My driving style is not something particular. I adapt to what I need for the car to go quick."

Red Bull have won every race this season and 14 in a row in total. Perez has won twice this year.

Verstappen said he just trying to do the best he could and win as much as possible while he had the opportunity, rather than being driven by records.

"It's for sure a very enjoyable time to be driving the car. But every single weekend there are always a lot of things that come up, and you have to optimise," he added. "It's never a straightforward weekend."

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxPerez SergioFormula 1Motorsport
Related Articles
Max Verstappen says defeat in Baku triggered record-equalling winning run
Max Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Max Verstappen takes home Dutch pole for third year in a row
Show more
Auto racing
Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity
Hamilton staying at Mercedes for two more seasons
Updated
Stroll down on points but not performance, says boss Krack
Lawson to race for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo can return from injury
'Underestimated' Verstappen better than any other driver at the moment, says Alonso
Three conclusions to take away from the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix
Alonso was wary about attacking Verstappen at re-start in front of partisan Dutch crowd
Mercedes lick wounds after worst result yet in 2023 at Zandvoort
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund bring in Fullkrug, Roma sign Lukaku
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings