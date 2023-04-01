Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September that Barcelona may have benefited from "possible systemic corruption"
Reuters
Spanish football club Barcelona are under formal investigation for suspected bribery in a probe spanning two decades of activities at the country's refereeing committee, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Police also searched the offices of the football federation RFEF in Madrid on Thursday, the Barcelona court said, as part of the ongoing inquiry into "possible systemic corruption" within the Spanish refereeing committee.

The investigation has now been widened to include Barcelona as a suspect. Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said earlier in September the club may have benefited from graft.

In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the RFEF's refereeing committee from 1993 to 2018.

Reuters has been unable to reach Negreira. RFEF and Barcelona were not immediately available for comment.

Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement in February it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with "technical reports related to professional refereeing", which it said was a common practice among professional football clubs.

According to judge Aguirre, Negreira was responsible for ranking and evaluating the referees. However, no evidence has been found so far of Negreira paying referees to influence match results, Aguirre said in early September.

Mentions
FootballBarcelona
