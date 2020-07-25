Astros' Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier to have surgery, out for season

Astros' Jose Urquidy on the mound
Astros' Jose Urquidy on the moundJim Rassol - USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right-handers Jose Urquidy (29) and Cristian Javier (27) each are scheduled to undergo right elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Surgery for Urquidy is planned for Wednesday while Javier will have surgery on Thursday, the team announced.

Urquidy, who has been on the injured list since the start of the season, left his third rehab start after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm area.

Urquidy is 27-16 with a 3.98 ERA in 79 games (70 starts) over five seasons with the Astros.

Javier posted a 3-1 record with a 3.89 ERA in seven starts this season before being placed on the injured list May 24th.

He is 33-18 with a 3.59 ERA in 116 career appearances (82 starts) with the Astros since making his major league debut July 25th, 2020.

BaseballUrquidy JoseJavier CristianHouston AstrosMLBAmerican Sports
