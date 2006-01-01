Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Cincinnati Reds fire manager David Bell with five games remaining

Cincinnati Reds fire manager David Bell with five games remaining

Bell had signed a three-year extension with the club in July 2023
Bell had signed a three-year extension with the club in July 2023Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fired manager David Bell (52) on Sunday night with just five games remaining in the 2024 season.

Cincinnati bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as interim manager.

"David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons," Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said.

"We felt a change was needed to move the major league team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025."

Bell had signed a three-year extension with the club in July 2023, a deal that was supposed to keep him in Cincinnati through the 2026 campaign.

In six seasons managing the Reds (2019-24), Bell led the team to a 409-456 record. Cincinnati made the playoffs once during Bell's tenure - during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Reds are 76-81 and have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They are set to open a two-game series with the host Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Mentions
BaseballCincinnati RedsAmerican SportsMLB
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Guardians clinch AL Central title despite loss against Cardinals
MLB roundup: Juan Soto lifts Yankees to victory over Red Sox in 10th
MLB roundup: Red Sox hit back-to-back home runs twice in win over Orioles
Show more
Baseball
Oakland Athletics owner Fisher apologises for upcoming move to Las Vegas
MLB roundup: Phillies sink Cubs to secure NL East crown, Mariners & Red Sox win
MLB roundup: Brewers erase eight-run deficit to stun Diamondbacks, Ohtani shines again
MLB roundup: Phillies crush Mets to clinch playoff berth, Dodgers edge Rockies
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani makes history as Dodgers clinch playoff place
Japan cheers as national hero Ohtani becomes the MLB's first 50-50 man
MLB roundup: Brewers clinch NL Central and walk off Phillies
Ohtani says 'no pressure' as he closes in on record breaking 50-50 season
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings