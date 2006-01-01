MLB roundup: Aaron Judge's 300th homer boosts Yanks to win over White Sox

Aaron Judge celebrates in the dugout after hitting his 300th home run

Aaron Judge (32) hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to become the fastest player in major league history to reach 300 career homers, helping the New York Yankees pull away for a 10-2 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Judge reached the milestone in his 955th regular-season game, one day past the eighth anniversary of his major league debut. He eclipsed the mark previously set by Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner, who reached 300 homers in his 1,087th game.

Judge became the 162nd player all-time to reach 300 homers and the 17th player to reach the mark while playing for the Yankees.

Gavin Sheets hit his first homer since June 8 and had an RBI single, but the White Sox failed in their bid to win the three-game series. Chicago last prevailed in a series when it took two of three at home against the Colorado Rockies from June 28-30.

Jonathan India and TJ Friedl each hit two home runs to help Cincinnati complete a three-game sweep of visiting St. Louis.

Tyler Stephenson also homered for the Reds, who have won four straight and outscored the Cardinals 19-4 during the three-game series. India had three hits and four RBIs in the finale.

Masyn Winn, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan each had two hits for St. Louis, which lost its fourth straight and fell a game under .500 for the first time since June 19.

Paul DeJong went 3-for-3 with a double and a solo homer as Kansas City pulled away to beat Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Bobby Witt Jr. finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer for the Royals, who avoided a three-game sweep by winning the series finale. Kyle Isbel and Vinnie Pasquantino also drove in one run apiece.

Carlos Santana hit a solo homer for the Twins' lone run.

Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Baltimore defeated visiting Washington to split a two-game series.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (5-9) worked six innings and allowed one run on five hits. Seranthony Dominguez handled the ninth for his third save of the season, his second since joining Baltimore.

Nationals starter DJ Herz (2-5) permitted two runs on four hits in six innings. Alex Call had two of Washington's five hits, including an RBI double.