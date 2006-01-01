MLB roundup: Braves rally in 9th to top D-backs in 11th, Rangers rout Angels

MLB roundup: Braves rally in 9th to top D-backs in 11th, Rangers rout Angels

Braves won their third straight game
Braves won their third straight gameReuters
Sean Murphy (29) hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna (33) lined a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to centre in the 11th as the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix.

Arizona was two strikes away from winning in the ninth when Murphy hit a 431-foot blast to right-center off Paul Sewald. It was Murphy's fifth homer of the season and also represented Sewald's third straight blown save.

Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won their third straight game.

Corbin Carroll had the lone run-scoring hit for the Diamondbacks, who had just four hits. Arizona missed a chance to move above .500 for the first time since April 3.

Check out the game summary here.

Twins 8, White Sox 6 (11 innings)

Brooks Lee delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning and Byron Buxton had three hits to boost Minnesota to a victory against host Chicago.

The White Sox rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead, only to see the Twins storm back in the seventh against rookie reliever Jordan Leasure. Recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, Leasure allowed four runs and four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Jhoan Duran (5-3) was the winner, pitching a scoreless 10th. Kody Funderburk worked a perfect 11th for his first career save.

Rangers 9, Angels 4

Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford each homered and doubled, Nathaniel Lowe had three hits and Texas routed Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a walk for the Rangers, who finished with 12 hits against Angels starter Davis Daniel (1-2) and three relievers.

Mickey Moniak amassed two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Angels, who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Brandon Drury also had two hits.

Tigers 1, Guardians 0

Jake Rogers scored the game's only run in the eighth, Keider Montero delivered a strong start and Detroit stretched its winning streak to four games by edging visiting Cleveland.

Montero held the Guardians to three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Tyler Holton (4-1) got five outs, and Shelby Miller tossed a perfect ninth inning to record his first save.

Angel Martinez had two of the three hits for Cleveland, which had won two in a row. Guardians starter Gavin Williams tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Catch up on all the results here.

