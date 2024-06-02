MLB roundup: Brewers hand White Sox 10th straight loss, Mariners blank Angels

White Sox are now off to the worst 58-game start in franchise history

Willy Adames (28) delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the host Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 comeback victory over Chicago on Saturday, handing the White Sox their 10th consecutive defeat.

William Contreras opened the 10th as the automatic runner against Michael Kopech (1-5). Christian Yelich was walked intentionally to open and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Adames then lined a grounder to the left side that shortstop Zach Remillard knocked down but couldn't corral, allowing Contreras to score.

Brewers' Hoby Milner (3-0) tossed a perfect 10th inning for the victory.

Chicago, off to the worst 58-game start in franchise history, has lost 14 of its past 15 games and 16 of its past 19.

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds hit two-run homers, right-hander Mitch Keller struck out eight and visiting Pittsburgh defeated Toronto. Pittsburgh gained a split of the first two games of a three-game series in ending Toronto's four-game winning streak.

Jared Triolo had three hits for the Pirates, who are 2-2 on a five-game road trip. Keller (7-3) allowed one run, five hits and one walk in six innings. Luis L. Ortiz allowed one hit in three innings to earn his first career save.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-5) allowed six runs (five earned), nine hits and one walk while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings.

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam and Bryce Miller pitched six scoreless innings as Seattle blanked visiting Los Angeles.

Luke Raley also homered and Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the American League West-leading Mariners, who won for the sixth time in their past seven games. Miller (5-5) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out nine, one shy of his career-high.

The highlight for the last-place Angels, who have lost seven of eight, was backup infielder Cole Tucker pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Starter Reid Detmers (3-6) lost his sixth straight decision. The left-hander allowed five runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings, with four walks and three strikeouts.

Ryan Mountcastle blasted a pair of two-run home runs as Baltimore beat visiting Tampa Bay in a game that featured plenty of early offense.

Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg also homered as the Orioles won for the eighth time in nine games. Mountcastle hadn't homered since May 8, and he had only six RBIs in all of May.

Yandy Diaz had three RBIs for the Rays, who have lost nine of their past 12. Jacob Webb (1-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Four more relievers followed Webb, and they combined to blank the Rays over the final four innings.