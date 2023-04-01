MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners manhandle Chicago White Sox

Cal Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs and Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings as the Seattle Mariners routed the host Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

A five-run first inning propelled Seattle to its season high in runs. Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mariners, who have won 20 of their past 25 road games. Dominic Canzone also homered.

Eloy Jimenez delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the first for Chicago's first run. Castillo (10-7) regrouped after that to win for the fourth time in his past five starts. The right-hander surrendered just one run on five hits, with no walks and nine strikeouts.

White Sox starter Touki Toussaint (1-6) gave up seven runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings. Elvis Andrus and Andrew Benintendi each had two hits for Chicago, which lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Tommy Pham's two-out, two-run double in the 11th inning lifted Arizona to a win over Texas in Phoenix.

Arizona trailed by two runs heading into the bottom of the 11th but rallied with two outs off Will Smith (1-5). With runners on the corners, Geraldo Perdomo made it a one-run game with an RBI double. Pham ended things with his walk-off double to right center.

The Rangers have now lost a season-high five straight games, while the D-backs have won six of their last seven. Adolis Garcia hit a solo shot for Texas, while Ketel Marte hit a solo blast for Arizona.

Edmundo Sosa homered, tripled and drove in two runs and Alec Bohm had three hits, including a solo homer, as host Philadelphia defeated San Francisco.

Kyle Schwarber added a two-run home run and Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park homer for the Phillies. Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (11-8) tossed seven innings and allowed seven hits and two runs.

Joc Pederson led the Giants with a home run and single and LaMonte Wade Jr. added a homer. Reliever Sean Manaea (4-4) took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer and visiting New York defeated Atlanta for its fifth win in six games.

The Mets also got home runs in the second inning from DJ Stewart and Rafael Ortega. Phil Bickford (3-4) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Marcell Ozuna hit two solo homers for the Braves, who have lost two in a row after winning five straight. Allan Winans (1-1) yielded seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Nick Madrigal had a pair of RBI doubles, including the go-ahead hit in the ninth, and Chicago held off host Detroit.

Seiya Suzuki homered and scored two runs for the Cubs, while Ian Happ had a triple and drove in a run. Daniel Palencia (3-0) got two outs in the eighth inning and was credited with the win. Mark Leiter Jr. gave up a run in the ninth inning but still recorded his fourth save.

Spencer Torkelson had four hits, including a solo homer, and scored three runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling's two-out RBI single in the ninth cut Chicago's lead to one. Parker Meadows then flied out to end the game, going 1-for-5 in his major league debut.

Chas McCormick's third multi-homer game of the season helped Houston snapped a three-game skid with a victory over visiting Boston.

Alex Bregman went 3-for-3 and Yanier Diaz homered among his two hits for the Astros. Cristian Javier (9-2) worked five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the Red Sox, whose three-game winning streak ended. James Paxton (7-4) gave up seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in four innings.

Josh Palacios hit a three-run homer and finished with five RBIs as Pittsburgh clobbered visiting St. Louis for its second win in three games.

Liover Peguero added a two-run single, Connor Joe and Alika Williams each hit an RBI double, and Endy Rodriguez chipped in an RBI single for the Pirates. In relief of opener Thomas Hatch, Bailey Falter (1-7) tossed six one-run innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He fanned eight.

St. Louis starter Drew Rom (0-1), making his major league debut, allowed eight runs, six earned, and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four. Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six.

Ha-Seong Kim hit the first grand slam of his major league career to lead San Diego past visiting Miami in the opener of a three-game series.

Kim reached the left field seats on a 359-foot drive on an 0-2 fastball from Ryan Weathers (1-8) in the second inning. Manny Machado also homered for the Padres. Michael Wacha (10-2) held the Marlins to one run - a homer by Josh Bell leading off the sixth - on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Josh Bell and Jake Burger each had two hits for the Marlins. Weathers yielded five runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Brent Rooker hit Dylan Coleman's fourth pitch of the ninth inning for a two-run, walk-off home run, delivering Oakland a victory over visiting Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series.

After the Royals rallied from a two-run deficit to tie the game in the eighth, Coleman (0-2) hit Ryan Noda with his first pitch of the bottom of the ninth. Two balls later, Rooker connected with Coleman's first strike, bombing his 21st homer of the year over the wall in left-center field.

A's closer Trevor May (4-4), who worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth with two strikeouts to preserve a 4-4 tie, earned the win. Jordan Diaz, Zack Gelof and Shea Langeliers went deep for Oakland, while Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 25th homer for Kansas City.