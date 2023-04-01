MLB roundup: Colorado Rockies stun New York Yankees in bottom of 11th

Colorado Rockies second baseman Alan Trejo rounds the bases on a walk-off solo home run in the eleventh inning against the New York Yankees

Alan Trejo hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 in Denver on Sunday.

The Yankees got RBI singles from Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza in the top of the 11th inning, but Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the frame against Nick Ramirez.

After Ramirez retired the next two batters, Ron Marinaccio (4-5) entered to face Trejo, who ended the game with a 421-foot blast to left-centre on a 2-0 pitch. It was his first homer of the season.

Michael Toglia also went deep for Colorado, which got two hits from Jones. Gavin Hollowell (1-0) got the win. Cabrera and Gleyber Torres each had two hits for the Yankees in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Check out the match stats here

Alex Bregman had four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, to help visiting Houston take the rubber game of its three-game set against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

Kyle Tucker also had four hits - including a home run - Chas McCormick homered twice and Jake Meyers went deep for the Astros, who were 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Rafael Montero (2-3) earned the win in relief. Houston's Phil Maton, pitching for the third straight day, gave up the 34th homer of the season to Shohei Ohtani in the ninth before earning the second save of his career on a game-ending, diving catch by Tucker in right with runners on first and second.

Jaime Barria (2-5) was trying for his first career save in his 120th appearance, but instead he suffered his fifth career blown save. In the ninth, he gave up a run on a groundout and then surrendered Bregman's two-run shot that gave the Astros an 8-7 lead. Tucker followed with a solo shot to make it 9-7.

Luis Guillorme delivered the walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning for the Mets, who snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Dodgers, whose six-game winning streak was ended.

Guillorme, pinch-hitting for Mark Canha with automatic runner Brett Baty at second, failed to put the ball in play on consecutive bunt attempts against Nick Robertson (0-1). Guillorme then doubled down the first base line past a drawn-in Freddie Freeman to easily score Baty.

David Robertson (4-2) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings and stranded automatic runner James Outman at third in the top of the 10th.

Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey each hit a two-run double in a five-run 10th inning to give visiting San Francisco a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Giants starter Alex Wood pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits. Ryan Walker (3-0) pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis each hit an RBI single and Jared Triolo drove in two runs for the Pirates. Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) yielded five runs, four earned, in his lone inning.

Kyle Bradish pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings while holding Miami to three hits as hosts Baltimore stretched their winning streak to eight games. Bradish has tossed 13 1/3 innings without giving up a run across his past two starts.

Anthony Santander homered as the Orioles made the most of their five hits and three walks on the way to completing a sweep of the three-game series.

The Marlins, who have lost five of their past seven games, received a positive performance from reliever Johnny Cueto in his first appearance since early April and just his second outing of the season. He came off the injured list and threw three shutout innings while allowing one hit.

Luis Robert Jr. launched a two-run homer among his four hits and Jake Burger went deep for his second consecutive game as the visiting White Sox routed Atlanta.

Burger's two-run shot started the scoring in a four-run second inning, and Robert's blast pushed the lead to 8-1 in the sixth. Robert finished with three RBIs, and Andrew Benintendi added three hits, three runs and an RBI for the White Sox. It was Benintendi's second straight three-hit game.

Matt Olson singled in a run for the Braves in the third inning, his NL-leading 77th RBI. Atlanta lost its first series since dropping two of three games in Oakland in late May, and also saw its home run streak end at 28 games, three shy of the major league record.

Josh Jung capped a four-run eighth inning with a two-run single as Texas completed a comeback victory over Cleveland in Arlington, Texas.

Will Smith earned his 16th save with a scoreless ninth inning as the Rangers capped a three-game sweep. Reliever Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings of two-run ball for the win.

Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan (4-4) entered in the eighth and recorded just one out while yielding four runs. Cleveland's Steven Kwan finished with four hits, including a homer, and three RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero's sacrifice fly scored the go-ahead run and Danny Jansen added a three-run double as Toronto recorded a victory over visiting Arizona to complete a three-game sweep.

Santiago Espinal and Kevin Kiermaier both had two hits and one RBI as Toronto won its fourth straight game and eighth in its past nine. Jansen and George Springer also had two hits for the Blue Jays.

Ketel Marte had a three-run double and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored once for the Diamondbacks, who have lost four consecutive contests and eight of their past 10.

Christian Yelich homered and drove in two runs and three relievers combined on 3 1/3 scoreless innings as visiting Milwaukee rallied to defeat Cincinnati and complete a three-game sweep.

The Brewers' bullpen was the story of the three Milwaukee wins, holding the Reds scoreless for a total of 9 1/3 innings. Devin Williams saved all three games, including Sunday's win for his 23rd save in 25 chances this season.

Milwaukee hold a two-game lead over Cincinnati in the National League Central and have beaten the Reds in eight of their 10 meetings. Matt McLain had three hits for Cincinnati, who lost their fourth straight and fifth in six games after winning 20 of 24.

Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to left field to score Edmundo Sosa and hosts Philadelphia defeated San Diego in 12 innings. The game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 56 minutes by rain at the start.

Schwarber also homered, as did teammate Bryson Stott. Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh and Stott each had two hits for the Phillies, who won the last three games of the four-game series. Jeff Hoffman (3-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a home run and a double and Xander Bogaerts also homered for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. added a two-run single and Trent Grisham had two doubles and an RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters both homered and tripled to power hosts Kansas City to a victory that avoided a series sweep by Tampa Bay.

The Rays entered the game averaging 5.4 runs per game, but they were shut down early by Brady Singer, while the Royals jumped on Tampa Bay ace Zach Eflin, who hadn't allowed more than four runs in any of his 17 previous starts this season.

Singer worked eight innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. Eflin was chased from the game after throwing a season-low three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits.

Nolan Gorman had a homer, two runs and two RBIs as St. Louis rolled past visiting Washington.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who took two of three games for their second straight series win. St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty (7-5) allowed three runs on three hits in six innings.

Josiah Gray (6-8) allowed four runs on 10 hits in five innings for the Nationals, who got two RBIs each from Dominic Smith and Keibert Ruiz.

Masataka Yoshida clubbed a grand slam and Kutter Crawford logged six shutout innings as Boston beat hosts Chicago in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Yoshida also singled and smacked a two-run triple to finish with six RBIs. Rafael Devers and Triston Casas also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 10-2 since June 30. Crawford allowed just one hit and walked four while picking up a career-high nine strikeouts.

Mike Tauchman went 2-for-2 with an RBI, two runs and three walks for the Cubs.

Alex Kirilloff capped a four-RBI day out of the No. 9 slot in the order with a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, allowing visiting Minnesota to overtake Oakland and complete a three-game series sweep.

Kirilloff belted his double to left field, plating all three baserunners and giving the Twins a 5-3 lead.

Oakland got within 5-4 on a two-out double by Zack Gelof in the last of the seventh. Minnesota's Jhoan Duran recorded his third consecutive save in the series by throwing a scoreless ninth.

Rookie Bryce Miller pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list as Seattle defeated visiting Detroit.

Miller (6-3), who left his previous start June 30 because of a blister on his right middle finger, allowed five hits, walked one and struck out three. Cal Raleigh homered and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-3 with two doubles for the Mariners, who salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Tigers rookie Reese Olson (1-3) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.