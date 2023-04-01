MLB roundup: J.P. Crawford hitsgrand slam as Mariners blast Rangers

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam and Ty France and Josh Rojas added solo homers as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 8-0 Friday night to tighten the American League West race.

The Mariners pulled within two games of the division-leading Rangers and remained a game behind the Houston Astros in the chase for the AL's third and final wildcard berth.

Crawford, whose two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday gave the Mariners a 3-2 walk-off victory in the series opener, went deep to right with the bases loaded in the fourth Friday off Rangers reliever Brock Burke to give Seattle an 8-0 lead.

Reliever Trent Thornton (1-2) was credited with the victory as the Mariners' bullpen combined for five 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit relief. Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) allowed seven runs on five hits in four 1/3 innings.

Alejandro Kirk had a home run and three RBIs, Bo Bichette went 4-for-5 with three runs and one RBI and Toronto defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman added solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who moved closer to clinching an American League wildcard spot. Toronto lowered their magic number for sealing a play-off berth to one. Yusei Kikuchi (11-6) allowed three runs in five-plus innings for the win.

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Rays, who have clinched the first AL wild-card berth. Aaron Civale (7-5) gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings.

Jose Abreu smacked a two-run double and fill-in starter Jose Urquidy pitched six scoreless innings to lead Houston to a victory over Arizona in the opener of a three-game series at Phoenix.

Alex Bregman had two hits and scored a run for Houston, who won their second straight game. Urquidy (3-3) gave up two hits and three walks while striking out two in a 70-pitch effort. The Astros trail the first-place Rangers by one game in the AL West. They trail Toronto by one game for the second wildcard spot. Houston lead the Mariners by one game for the third wildcard berth.

Gabriel Moreno had an RBI double for the Diamondbacks, who managed just four hits. Arizona ace Zac Gallen (17-9) allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. Arizona hold the second wildcard spot in the National League. The Diamondbacks lead Miami by a half-game.

Carlos Santana hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning as hosts Milwaukee edged the Cubs in the opener of a three-game series.

It was a costly defeat for the Cubs, who have lost four in a row to see their National League wildcard hopes fade. Santana's line drive to left plated Blake Perkins, who pinch-ran for automatic runner William Contreras.

Caleb Boushley (1-0), making his major league debut, blew a save in the ninth but came away with the victory in his major league debut. Jose Cuas (3-2) took the loss.

Nick Pivetta threw seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and Boston defeated hosts Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.

Garrett Whitlock threw the final two innings of relief to finish a combined three-hitter for the Red Sox, who posted their third win in their last 14 games. Whitlock, who recorded his first save, added three more strikeouts to the Boston pitching total. Trevor Story drove in two Boston runs with a fifth-inning home run.

The Orioles, who were coming off clinching the American League East a night earlier, had a five-game winning streak end. Jordan Westburg's double and Ryan Mountcastle's two singles were the only Baltimore hits.